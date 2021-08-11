The clink of chisel against stone, the roar of a chainsaw cutting through wood and the soft sound of a paintbrush on canvas added to the noises that filled the working artist area of the annual Anacortes Arts Festival this weekend.
The event, which fills several blocks with art vendors, food booths, live music and an art show, gives working artists the chance to showcase their artistic processes and visitors an opportunity learn more about different mediums and chat with the artists.
Tracy Powell, a longtime Anacortes-area resident and Arts Festival artist, said the working artist section has been a great addition. Some people come back multiple times during a weekend to see the artwork taking shape.
Powell has been carving materials since he was a little boy and started carving stone about 30 years ago.
“It’s more of a challenge,” he said.
He isn’t planning to stop anytime soon.
“I can’t quit,” he said. “I’m obsessed.”
Some of his most popular items are peace doves. The money that comes from the sale of those doves goes to nonprofits dedicated to peace and nuclear disarmament, he said.
The outdoor workspace at the festival is perfect for the Salish Sea Plein Air Painters.
Plein air painting is the art of painting outside.
“All the senses are firing,” painter Kathy Engh said.
There is so much to see, hear and experience that it takes focus to zero in on what you want to paint, she said.
It’s very different from “a day in the studio,” she said.
The Arts Festival makes it even more of an experience, she said. People stop to chat and ask questions, especially kids, she said. Everyone is curious about the painting and the artistic process.
She said painting is her passion and a lifelong pursuit. She paints every day, aiming to become better and better at it.
Steve Backus has been at the festival four or five times, carving wood into art with his chainsaw. A crowd often gathers to watch him wield the loud machine against blocks of wood.
Backus, a second-generation carver who learned from his mom and uncles, has been carving full-time since he was 16 or so.
Carving is about “releasing the spirit of the wood,” he said.
For the most part, he carves with Western red cedar, though he will use other kinds. Usually, when he gets wood, it’s the kind that other users of lumber didn’t want, he said.
Part of being an artist is seeing the artistic potential in the wood that no one wants.
Throughout the years, Backus has participated in competitions with other people who carve with chainsaws. That’s the best way to learn how to improve, he said.
The only other way to learn is to “wreck that first wood,” he said.
Backus will carve just about anything but said bears are what most people want to buy.
Across the way, Gustavo Vargas worked on a large canvas all weekend, filling it with bright colors. He said doing art like this is like a parallel world from his normal life.
He said he likes coming to the Anacortes Arts Festival to paint because the festival isn’t about politics, religion or controversy. I’s about just getting together to enjoy art, he said.
It also is a chance to interact with people about art.
“They interpret the painting in all different ways,” he said.
