Disc golfer Colin Bryant set himself apart from the start of the recent Junior World Championship in Peoria, Illinois.
The 14-year-old from Anacortes made it into the top group of competitors after his first day and stayed there for several more before making it into the finals.
He faced off with dozens of other young disc golfers from all around the world. Going into the final day, Bryant had a six-throw lead over his competitors.
He had a good day, but competitor Ryan Mulder, from Indiana, also played very well.
A few good holes for Mulder put them neck and neck finishing out the final round. On the last hole, Bryant threw a 32-foot putt to end up tied for first.
Then each finished the final round of nine holes with a score for the week of 366, 33 under par for the competition.
It was time for a sudden death playoff, something Bryant said he hates.
“It’s so tough,” he said. “It’s just you and another guy. It can end so quickly or just keep going.”
The playoff can end after one hole or, if the two are still tied, it can continue on and on.
The pair stepped up to the first hole, 459 feet long through trees.
As Mulder let his first disc fly, they both thought he would be taking the victory. Then, the disc hit a tree and fell to the grass. Bryant stepped onto the tee and let his own disc go.
A few more throws and Bryant took the victory, finishing the challenge in just one hole and earning himself a world champion title.
“It’s honestly a little weird,” Bryant said with a laugh. “Coming into this competition, I didn’t think I could get first.”
He said nerves didn’t get to him during the competition because he never really thought he was going to win. Instead, he just focused on the sport he loves.
“I would just think about the next drive,” he said.
He competed in the division for boys ages 13-15. Second place went to Mulder and third went to Patrick Yu, with a score of 374.
In total, Bryant played 118 holes of disc golf, a total of 379 throws.
Bryant stood out, his dad Aaron Bryant said.
“Every throw has a story,” he said. “Colin played with a lot of grit and his character just shined, too. Plus the fact that he’s a really good disc golfer, he has a lot of talent.”
Watching his son play, along with a gallery of other observers, was really special, Aaron Bryant said.
“It was great to see,” he said. “He loves playing, he loves the other players and he has this incredible mental toughness.”
Because Colin Bryant was on the lead card and played with the top four golfers every day of the tournament, he was able to set the tone for that group, Aaron Bryant said. That meant they cheered each other on for each hole.
Tournament play meant taking on several courses around Peoria, and the environment there is definitely different than here, Colin Bryant said.
“It’s a lot warmer,” he said. “Your hands get sweaty.”
They also had to play in heavy rain and mud that made it difficult to stand on the course, though Colin Bryant said he’s pretty used to rain since he normally plays in Anacortes.
He and his dad played the area courses before the tournament started, so they would know what to expect.
“It’s hard to play a course blind,” Colin Bryant said.
His dad served as his caddy during the tournament.
For multiple days, the golfers took on at least one 18-hole course a day. Many days, they took on two.
“These were grueling days,” Aaron Bryant said.
Colin Bryant said his favorite course was Wildlife Prairie Park. The courses in Washington are good, but Illinois parks are another level, he said.
The scenery is beautiful and they have trees, distance, elevation and water to avoid. It’s a mixture between a beautiful place to play and a challenge, he said.
Colin Bryant earned a spot in the world competition by earning points through several tournaments in the Pacific Northwest.
According to the Professional Disc Golf Association website, Bryant has competed in 19 tournaments during his career so far. Of those, he’s won seven. Up next, he’ll compete at the Wild West Shootout in late September in Port Orchard.
One of his other tournaments was a national competition last year, when he was 13. Colin played at the intermediate level, against hundreds of adults, and took eighth, Aaron Bryant said.
Learning to throw
Colin Bryant has been playing disc golf since he was 6 or 7 years old. On a family trip to Oregon, his dad wanted to check out a disc golf course on the way.
Aaron Bryant invited the family, but Colin Bryant was the only one to take him up on it.
Since then, the two (and Colin’s brother Caleb), started playing more often. Now, they play almost daily.
Colin Bryant said he got hooked right away.
“Watching the flight of the disc kind of catches you,” he said.
Disc golf is a sport that is easy to get into, he said. Most courses are free to play and to start, each person really only needs one disc.
As play goes on, though, they may add more discs to their pack.
Colin Bryant carries with him a pack full of discs. Each one flies differently, even if the same type. Aaron Bryant said when a person frequently disc golfs, they develop a relationship with each disc and learn when to use which one.
Colin Bryant said it just takes practice. Mostly, people who want to play use a distance disc, a mid-range and a putter. That way, they can cover the entire course.
Slight differences in plastics make a difference, he said. So does playing with the discs awhile. They fly differently when they’ve been beat up a little than when they are new, he said.
“I have one that’s old and beat up, but it does what I want to do, so I throw it a lot,” he said.
The sport is great for players of all ages, Aaron Bryant said.
“It brings the community together,” Aaron Bryant said.
The pair has now traveled all around the country playing and no matter who they meet on the course, they are able to connect with them even with differences in other aspects of their life.
“It’s like a common language,” Aaron Bryant said.
Most people are unsettled at first, because the discs don’t fly like a standard Frisbee. It takes a little to get used to the sport, but then people get sucked in, Colin Bryant said.
“They like watching it fly; that’s what gets everyone hooked,” Colin Bryant said.
Anacortes disc golf
Colin, Aaron and Caleb Bryant were instrumental in creating a disc golf course in Anacortes.
They played the would-be course before it existed, moving around a goal and throwing to make sure that the course was laid out the best it could be.
They worked with other people to help maintain the course, too. Originally, it was just a handful of people helping out. Now, they’ve connected to the city and have more people to help with maintenance and care of the park.
The Anacortes disc golf course, on Cap Sante and starting at Rotary Park just next to Cap Sante Marina, is a good course, Colin Bryant said. It’s not especially long, but it has trees as a challenge and is fun to play.
The Bryants play there most days and said they regularly see the same group out playing, too.
The Anacortes Disc Golf group, which has a page on Facebook for those who are interested, plays together often.
Jonathan “J.J.” VanderSchuur is vice president of the Anacortes group. He said the group plays for tags on Thursday night. Each week, the players face off. The player with the best score earns the No. 1 tag to wear on their disc bag. Second place gets No. 2 and so on.
The best way to get involved is to find the group on Facebook or just say hi to those who are playing on the course, VanderSchuur said. The group is friendly and likes to talk about disc golf, he said.
The sport can be done in a group or individually and can be a great way to get outside, he said.
The Anacortes group has hosted the Cap Sante Challenge tournament twice now. The annual tournament is slated for November again this year, Aaron Bryant said.
The sport of disc golf has taken off in the last few years, exploding with popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, Aaron Bryant said.
Even so, there are plenty of people who don’t know the Anacortes course exists, he said.
“It’s not a long course, so it’s good for new players,” Colin Bryant said.
Disc golf is good for people looking for a reason to be outdoors, as well as athletes looking for a new sport, Aaron Bryant said.
The Wingnut
Colin Bryant now has a world champion trophy, but that’s not the only prize he keeps an eye on.
Each week, he competes against his dad and his brother for the Wingnut. The wingnut, just a standard piece of metal from the hardware store and tied on a rope, has been a competition for the Bryant family for years now. Whoever wins the round on Friday gets to keep the wingnut tied to their disc bag for the next week, when the competition starts over again.
Aaron said when they started playing, he won a lot. Then, the boys started getting better and better. Now, Colin takes home the prize a lot of the time.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Colin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.