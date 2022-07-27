Disc golf
Colin Bryant of Anacortes recently took the top spot for his age group in the Professional Disc Golf Association Junior World Championship

 Briana Alzola / Anacortes American

Disc golfer Colin Bryant set himself apart from the start of the recent Junior World Championship in Peoria, Illinois.

The 14-year-old from Anacortes made it into the top group of competitors after his first day and stayed there for several more before making it into the finals.

Colin Bryant throws through a tree to reach the second basket at the Anacortes disc golf course. He and his family helped design the course. 
The wingnut hangs on Bryant’s disc bag last week, though it doesn’t always. The simple prize goes to whichever Bryant plays the best that week and is highly coveted between Bryant, his dad Aaron and his brother Caleb.

