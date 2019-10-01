Washington State Ferries moved into non-peak fares Tuesday, and fare increases and policy changes passed earlier this year went into effect.
Changes include a 2.5% fare increase for all vehicles, an additional 5% fare increase for oversized vehicles heading to or from Sidney, B.C., and a 2% fare increase for passengers.
If passengers miss their reservations, they will be charged the full price of a one-way fare based on a standard-sized vehicle. Any San Juan Islands inter-island ferry ticket is valid only through the end of the service day it was issued.
The fare hikes were required in the state’s transportation budget in order to increase revenue. The increases will bring in about $407 million by June 30, 2021.
