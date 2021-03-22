If all goes according to plan, 28 acres of former industrial land on Fidalgo Bay will by 2032 be a neighborhood of 450 condos, townhomes and senior-living apartments, with a hotel, event center, retail stores, restaurants, two piers for transient moorage, and a waterfront esplanade that will complete a portion of the Tommy Thompson Trail.
Building exteriors will be a mix of Old Town brick and New Industrial steel, a nod to two design aesthetics prominent in Anacortes, according to MJB Properties development director Jimmy Blais.
Wednesday is the last day for public comment.
In the works
Development regulations for that land were adopted in 2019 after several years of public workshops.
The site — 17th Street to the north, Q Avenue to the west, 22nd Street to the south and Fidalgo Bay to the east — was rezoned from industrial to marine mixed use, which provides for a pedestrian-friendly mix of “commercial, cultural, recreational and residential uses” along the waterfront, according to the city code, with waterfront access and “marine views from public spaces.”
The development also reflects the coming together of the community’s vision for its waterfront and MJB’s desire to find the best use for its property, Blais said.
MJB Properties has put forward a variety of proposals since 1990, when it purchased more than 80 acres of uplands and tidelands in the central waterfront area. Its holdings comprise 23 acres occupied by the Pacific Marine Center, which was developed in 2010; 23 acres of tidelands; the 28-acre central waterfront development site; 12 acres of industrial land and a two-acre parking area.
The industrial acres at 28th Street and R Avenue were once proposed as a site for a big-box store, which was opposed by some residents and retailers. But that acreage at 28th and R is separate from this proposed central waterfront area development, and MJB does not currently have plans for that acreage.
During the process that led to an update of the city’s development regulations, MJB began focusing on the future for the 28 acres of waterfront.
“They really stepped back and listened as we laid out a plan for the next 20 years as to what the best-desired future for the community would be,” Mayor Laurie Gere said. The updated development regulations “gave them the playbook.”
She said of MJB, “I think they have an incredible (amount) of work ahead of them, but I’ve been impressed by their approach in getting here. They’ve been patient, they’ve listened, they want to build something that the community will embrace.”
MJB is a partnership of Gary Merlino of Merlino Construction Co. and the Jones brothers of Delta Marine, a builder of luxury yachts. They applied on March 5 for a grading permit and shoreline permit which, if granted by the target date of May 15, will allow site preparation to begin in June or July, Blais said.
From contaminated to clean
A lumber and pulp mill operated from 1925 to 1978 on part of the MJB property and, to the north, what is now Seafarers Memorial Park. The Scott Paper Mill site was subjected to a state-mandated cleanup in the early 2000s. The cleanup covered approximately 25 acres and included excavation and removal of 93,000 cubic yards of contaminated upland soils; dredging and removal of 54,000 cubic yards of contaminated aquatic soils; and planting of eelgrass.
The in-water area has bounced back ecologically since the cleanup and is now macroalgae, riparian and surf smelt spawning habitat.
“We were supposed to hit benchmarks on how many (eelgrass plants) were supposed to multiply and grow. We passed the 10-year benchmark before year five,” Port of Anacortes Executive Director Dan Worra said Feb. 28. The Port of Anacortes owns Seafarers Memorial Park but is responsible for monitoring in-water restoration in the north and south cleanup areas.
“It just goes to show you that we have such a viable ecosystem out in the water that if you remove these contaminants, that things just take off,” Worra said.
The uplands cleanup included six acres of MJB’s property. Blais said 10 monitoring wells have revealed no groundwater contamination for about nine years and will be removed after 10 years of monitoring.
Evolution of a vision
In fall 2014, when the development regulations update was well underway, community members talked about many of the amenities and features that are included in MJB’s current plan, according to Anacortes American news stories at the time. Residents said they’d like to see mixed uses along the waterfront, with housing, stores, a hotel, an event center, an esplanade, maybe even a launching area for small boats and kayaks.
“I’m pretty darn excited for the potential of that area, and I would sure like to see it developed sooner rather than later,” Planning Commissioner Jeff Graf said Feb. 27, 2014.
Erica Pickett was on the City Council at the time of the development regulations update discussions. She said March 18 she’s pleased with what’s proposed and is particularly glad that the esplanade is part of the plan.
“That’s been in our shoreline plan for a long time,” she said.
Blais said MJB believes the plan reflects the community’s desires for the central waterfront area.
“Over the past eight years, we’ve been working with the community, council and Planning Commission to redo the Comp Plan in a way that allows for a smart development on that property, one that fits Anacortes and our own needs,” Blais told the Skagit Valley Herald on March 17. “We believe we achieved that through the last Comp Plan, and this permit (application) reflects that.”
City officials seem to agree.
“I think the city welcomes development on that long-vacant parcel that is consistent with our Comprehensive Plan,” City Councilman Ryan Walters said. “We spent many years of going through visioning workshops and community meetings and residents want to see some development occur in that area. I think the community is chomping at the bit to get our shoreline trail built through there, connecting to Cap Sante Marina and that area. And if we can provide housing for people, that fulfills as well one of our Comp Plan goals.”
Walters, who is a candidate for mayor this year, said the condominiums and apartments that will be developed will meet a need for housing in Anacortes and could ease housing costs elsewhere in the city.
“Nobody is under any illusion that there is going to be new housing on the waterfront that is going to be affordable,” he said. “But still, adding to the housing supply in town and getting a greater mix of housing types and styles will benefit our population. … If we can add to the supply of housing, I think we can shift either the supply or the demand curve and end up with lower price points.”
Councilman Matt Miller, also a candidate for mayor, was on the Planning Commission and then the council during the discussions that led to rezoning the 28 acres to marine mixed use.
“Part of that discussion was, how do we best use our limited land in the future,” he recalled March 21. “We set the groundwork in the Comprehensive Plan and the development codes to allow them to do what I always thought was a good project — basically, this high-amenity, waterfront, multiuse retail and housing area … I think we all agreed this was the right way to go.”
Here’s a project timeline, which Blais said could shift based on demand.
• 2021-22: Site work begins, “shaping the property for future development,” Blais said March 16. The work will include grading; construction of roads, curbs and sidewalks; and installation of utilities as well as infrastructure to treat stormwater runoff. A waterfront walk, or esplanade, will become an extension of the Tommy Thompson Trail.
• 2025: Residential development — condominiums, apartments and senior living — begins on the north side of the property.
• 2027-28: Construction begins on a 120-room hotel and an event center, south of the residential area. Two finger piers will be added to an existing dock, providing transient moorage for up to 40 boats.
• 2030: Moving further south, construction begins on a retail and restaurant area.
