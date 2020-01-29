If the Anacortes City Council’s legislative priorities are realized, plans for a community youth recreation center will be underway by year end, the state will find new resources and develop new policies to address homelessness and fund construction of affordable housing, plans for an electric hybrid ferry serving the Anacortes-Sidney route will be underway, and the state will help promote efforts to expand Anacortes’ maritime economy.
Realization of the entire agenda would be a costly one. For example, the community youth recreation center would cost about $9.5 million to build, according to Mayor Laurie Gere. The Fidalgo Pool and Recreation Center District wants the city to combine its project with the district’s proposed aquatic and fitness center (previously estimated at $28.4 million), so the final costs are not known.
While the state Department of Transportation received $35 million from a federal court settlement related to emissions to convert three diesel-powered ferries to hybrid electric, those ferries serve the Seattle/Bainbridge and Edmonds/Kingston routes.
Completing the list of top legislative priorities for 2020, introduced Monday for council review by city Public Works Administrative Manager Nicole Tesch, is continued implementation of the city’s fledgling broadband service.
Gere and three staff members will go to Olympia for Legislative Day on Feb. 5 to meet with state legislators to lay out the hows and whys — and benefits — of the city’s legislative agenda. The staff members are Administrative Services Manager Emily Schuh, Executive Assistant to the Mayor Alexandra Holden, and Tesch.
In addition to the council’s priorities, the lobbying team will talk to legislators about other issues of interest to the city — labeled the Supported Issues Platform. The intent of the platform, Tesch said, “is to identify positions of support or opposition to overall issues impacting the city and lobby the Legislature based on these positions.”
Tesch said the Legislative Priorities and Supported Issues Platform, developed with input from the mayor and council members, capture “the vision and the voice of the Anacortes City Council” and the needs of the community.
“While we listen to our community to develop the vision of the city’s future and to determine goals, priorities and action strategies to achieve the visions of our city, the Legislative Priorities and Supported Issues Platform gives us the roadmap to be able to achieve that,” Tesch told the council. The document provides “a clearly defined vision for our legislators.”
Tesch will make some council-requested edits and bring the list back on Feb. 3 for council approval, in time for the trip to Olympia.
The Supported Issues Platform includes: a greater share of marijuana tax revenue for cities tasked with enforcement of state and regulatory laws related to cannabis; continued funding for the Public Works Trust Fund; funding for continued improvement of Anacortes’s parks and trails system; support for education and workforce development; and replacement of the creosote trestle and rock causeway on the Tommy Thompson Trail to improve marine health and tidal flows in Fidalgo Bay.
Council members complimented Tesch on the thoroughness of her report and the data included to make the city’s case on each priority.
“I love the fact that you talk about 32% of households spending beyond 30% of their income on housing,” Council member Christine Cleland-McGrath said. “That’s super important to reinforce because sometimes there are assumptions about Anacortes, and that’s not really the reality of our entire population.”
Regarding homelessness solutions, Council member Matt Miller asked that the root causes of homelessness be added, saying the state needs to help with funding for opioid addiction recovery and behavioral treatment services. He also wants the state to resurface South Commercial Avenue, which is an extension of state Highway 20, and for the state to come through with promised funding for the Guemes Channel Trail.
Regarding the maritime economy, Council member Ryan Walters recommended adding the number of jobs provided by the maritime industry; estimates by Tesch and Gere ran from 800-1,300 jobs, and Tesch said she was collecting more solid numbers. Council member Carolyn Moulton said providing maritime employment as a percentage of the workforce might be more effective.
Gere’s recommendation to Tesch: Use “whatever number is more impressive.”
