Part of a steel float being transported by a truck on Q Avenue to the Port of Anacortes struck and snapped a broadband cable line extending above the intersection of Q Avenue and Seventh Street about 10 a.m. today.
It wasn’t immediately known how many customers of the city’s broadband service were affected, or how long it would take to repair the cable.
There were no injuries.
Richard Lloyd of Mr. Ric’s Pilot Car said the steel float was manufactured at T Bailey on March’s Point for a dock that is under construction in Alaska. He said he was driving in front of the truck carrying the float; two cars followed the truck.
“There was a pipe that stuck up from the center of the load that was a little bit higher,” he said. It turned out to be “just that much” above clearance, he said.
A driver of the vehicle following the truck saw the broadband cable snap, Lloyd said. The truck continued on to the port; Lloyd then returned to the intersection.
Q Avenue is a truck route, though oversized vehicles are required to notify the city in advance before taking that route to ensure any cables and lines extending across the street are raised to accommodate the load’s height, city Engineering Technician Tim Hohmann said.
