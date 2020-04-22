Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center commissioners are working on ways to stay out of the red during the closure caused by the COVID-19 pandemic while they consider how to move forward with efforts to replace the aging pool facility.
At a virtual board meeting, Executive Director Mitch Everton reported that he had applied for the Paycheck Protection Program loan to cover the next three months of payroll and benefits, with plans to use leftover funds on utilities.
He said most employees filed unemployment claims, and he is hopeful that the PPP loan will be forgiven, which would save the pool from coming in $30,000 short of budget by the end of March next year.
March financials showed a $24,000 drop in revenue but also an $18,000 drop in expenses.
“Our monthly financials are basically going to lose much of their meaning, for obvious reason,” Everton said. “There’s value in keeping track of the financials, the variance has pretty much gone out the window.”
Everton suggested that the pool should look into hosting virtual yoga classes or any fitness programs that can be followed along at home in the downtime. Instructor and marketer Sarah McCabe said she would look into the possibility.
The momentum of the city and the pool’s possible joint community center came to a halt when COVID-19 spread to the community, and Everton said all the joint meetings planned had been canceled. Commissioner Andrew Olson suggested the pool continue to move forward so that when, or if, the city is ready to return to the topic, progress will have been made.
Prior to the shutdown, the city and pool had sent design plans to be drawn up by ARC Architects to visualize what a possible joint facility could look like. They had also been talking to the Anacortes School District about the possibility of swapping land to build a new facility without first tearing down the pool.
“Unfortunately, with what’s going on, it’s totally ruined our momentum,” Commissioner Jeremy McNett said. “Unless we get the School District and city really, really behind it, coming off of a pandemic, I think people will be reluctant to support it.”
The commissioners have long been searching for a way to replace the pool facility and had obtained architect renderings and then launched a capital campaign nearly two years ago.
Plans were to raise $14 million in private donations and to ask voters to approve a bond for the rest for a facility estimated to cost over $28 million. After the fundraising campaign raised just over $2 million in private funding, the commissioners put their campaign on pause and started talking with the city about joining efforts. The city had its own goal of a community center that would also house the Boys and Girls Club. The city’s community center was initially estimated at about $9 million, assuming the School District would provide the property.
Discussions for a joint venture had reached the level of asking an architecture firm to provide cost estimates based on what both parties envisioned for their needs in a combined pool/community center.
The sketches sent back from the architects did not include some key elements requested by the city, such as a space for a dance school. McNett said he would ask for revised plans with more elements included.
The path forward in raising money for a pool facility is unclear, said Jennifer Pitner, campaign coordinator, especially since it’s unknown where the community’s priorities will lie after the pandemic crisis subsides.
“In the fundraising world, this is brand new. Nobody knows the right path for fundraising in a pandemic,” she said. “It really is up to us to make a decision that is best for the Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center and the Anacortes community.”
The board decided to wait until more had been heard from the city to communicate with donors.
Everton said he is hopeful, meanwhile, that the current pool facility can reopen in the summer, but is uncertain about what that will look like. The possibility of taking temperatures before entering the facility and enforcing distancing were brought up, but the application of other measures were less clear.
“How does that work in the pool? Will people have to wear masks in the pool?” Everton said. “It’s an ongoing discussion.”
