If a tree falls in Deception Pass State Park and no one is around to hear it, will it be made into a picnic table?
The answer, according to Deception Pass State Park Manager Jason Armstrong, is maybe.
Proof is inside of the Cranberry Lake shelter at the park, where long beams of Douglas Fir, sanded, epoxyed and affixed with bench seating, fill the space. Only the sharpest-eyed parkgoer might recognize this wood from the old growth tree that used to stand tall next to campsites in the Forest Loop of the park, but Armstrong and his crew know.
Armstrong has been overseeing a new project to replace and update some of the picnic tables within the park, and sometimes this means using wood directly from the park.
“It really comes down to what wood produces itself for the park,” Armstrong said.
When a tree falls in the park, Armstrong and staff determine if it can be repurposed in the park. Sometimes that means harvesting it for firewood; sometimes it means making a 16-foot long table.
“Everything that comes down that’s reachable we try to repurpose,” Armstrong said. Anything out of reach is left to decompose in the park and provide nutrients back into the forest floor.
As the park prepares for the busy spring and summer season, the tables in and out of the park shelters are slowly being replaced with updated versions. They are still in the style of the Civilian Conservation Corps members who first crafted the park’s tables and shelters in 1930s, but with a few modernized modifications.
“(The CCC) would hand-notch this stuff. Instead of using lag bolts, they used mortise and tenon joinery,” Armstrong said, Either way, the result is a seamless, gapless tabletop.
The Cranberry Lake shelter houses the largest tables. Earlier this year, park maintenance staff used wood from a Douglas Fir estimated to be about 250 years old to make the tables. A crew of eight moved the pieces from the shop to a shelter to assemble the 1,300-pound table.
That was just the start.
Armstrong set a goal of building 18 new tables by April 1 to replace the outdoor tables at the Rosario Beach shelter. These are a fraction of the size of the ones in the Cranberry Lake shelter, so he has a crew of staff and volunteers up for the job. Each Wednesday, five volunteers arrive at the park maintenance shop to assemble new picnic tables for Rosario Beach, a popular summertime wedding venue.
“We’re trying to make sure people have a good experience,” Armstrong said.
Fallen park trees are not the source for the outdoor tables, which endure wet Washington weather all year. The wood for those is purchased lumber, but the style is the same.
When Armstrong began this process, a local artisan reached out to offer help in creating new tables. Using design elements from the “three-C era,” the artisan created 10 tables that fill the inside of the Rosario Beach shelter. Since the tables are inside, they don’t require the usual moisture gap between the three top board pieces, so the artist ran a small strip of dark cherry wood to mimic the usual gap.
Now, volunteers and staff are taking the design and applying it to outdoor tables, which means including a real gap between planks instead of cherry wood.
The volunteers are a mixture of park supporters. Some are involved in the Deception Pass Park Foundation, and some just want to give back to the park. All are becoming handy with a hand drill.
“I love the parks,” volunteer Glen Piper said.
Ranger Jim Aggergaard is in charge of coordinating the 18-table project. He set up two rooms for the operation. In one, volunteers use pre-cut lumber to assemble the legs of a table, then bring that to other room where the table itself is assembled and screwed together. From there, the strongest of the bunch are tasked with moving the 400 to 540 pound tables to their destination.
The tables currently at Rosario Beach will be moved to North Beach, where Armstrong estimates they’ll get another five years of use until the elements reclaim them.
