The driver of a vehicle that struck a motorcyclist July 17 at Old Highway 99 and Cook Road is in Skagit County jail on suspicion of vehicular assault and DUI.
According to Washington State Patrol, a 43-year-old Anacortes man was driving north on Old Highway 99 and, while turning left onto Cook Road shortly after midnight, struck a motorcycle that was traveling in the southbound lane of 99.
The motorcyclist, a 51-year-old Sedro-Woolley man, was transported by ambulance to Skagit Valley Hospital for treatment of a possible broken leg and hand, State Patrol reported.
The Anacortes Police Department responded to 162 dispatches between July 14-20. Here are some of them:
Saturday, July 11
• A sergeant investigated a report of possible gunshots in the area of the 3000 block of Commercial Avenue. After speaking with multiple witnesses, it was determined that the noise was likely from fireworks.
Sunday, July 12
• A black Raleigh-brand mountain bike with teal rims, reportedly worth $1,000, was reported stolen from the 1100 block of Ninth Street between 8-10 p.m. Anyone with information can call the nonemergency dispatch line at 360-428-3211. Reference APD case number 20-A04391.
Monday, July 13
• An anonymous individual called police just after midnight to report possible underage drinking at the Cap Sante Lookout, an area that is closed after 10 p.m. An officer contacted several people in the area, and many of them offered a breath sample showing that they had not consumed alcohol. They were all asked to leave.
• A sedan turning right onto R Avenue from Highway 20 slid into the opposite lane of travel and into a curb, causing damage to the vehicle but no injuries.
• A car struck a building on the 1700 block of Q Avenue. There were no injuries. The 24-year old male driver and the business exchanged insurance information. The driver will also be ticketed for driving without a valid operator’s license.
• A 33-year-old Anacortes woman was trespassed from a local rental business after she argued with staff over payment for a rented vehicle.
• A boat owner reported the theft of his 30hp Yamaha outboard motor, taken from his boat on South March Point Road.
Tuesday, July 14
• A 10th Street resident reported the theft of $80 worth of items from a garage.
• An officer responded to a report of a possibly unconscious woman on the ground at 12th Street and O Avenue. The officer and paramedics spoke with the woman, who was determined to be in good health. The officer gave the woman a ride to the state ferry terminal.
Wednesday, July 15
• An Anacortes resident reported that a neighbor released multiple domestic rabbits, and she was concerned they would reproduce and overpopulate the area.
• A local fisherman reported theft of two totes containing live crab that he had left tied to his boat overnight.
• A convenience store staff member reported that a woman tried to steal two face masks from the store and fled on foot down Commercial Avenue. A 29-year-old Anacortes woman was arrested and taken into custody. She was found to have a facemask still in its packaging and a used syringe. She was cited for theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thursday, July 16
• Officers went to Q Avenue to investigate a report of a man who appeared to be holding a needle in his hand. Officers contacted a 51-year-old Boise, Idaho, man who did not have any needles, but a routine check revealed that he had three arrest warrants out of Skagit County District Court. He was taken into custody and later released because the jail would not accept him on the warrants.
Friday, July 17
• Patrol officers were made aware of a sedan being driven erratically into town from Highway 20. An officer saw the vehicle traveling west on Oakes Avenue from D Avenue at a high rate of speed, passing vehicles on double yellow lines. The first officer on the scene detained the driver as he pulled over on Ferry Terminal Road. The 36-year-old Tacoma driver had a faint odor of alcohol on his breath and an open bottle of wine in the car. He was taken into custody for possible DUI and reckless driving and was booked in county jail.
— Anacortes Police Department
