The Anacortes Police Department responded to 168 calls between Friday, Oct. 8, and Thursday, Oct. 14.
These are some of them:
Friday, Oct. 8
• A 21-year-old Mount Vernon man was cited for theft after reportedly stealing $30 worth of edible marijuana product from a business. Officers were called after the owner reported the man leaned over the counter and took the product when the employee’s back was turned. He bought additional items but did not pay for the product, which was stuffed down his pants. Officers recognized the man in the security footage. He was later contacted, cited and released.
Saturday, Oct. 9
• A 46-year-old Anacortes man reported his vehicle was vandalized overnight in the 1000 block of O Avenue. The van had a broken window and a large, deep scratch below the window. It appeared to be intentional. Security footage captured the noise of the window breaking, but no suspect was seen. Estimated damage $800.
• Officers were dispatched to a home on Eighth Street where a real estate lockbox had been removed. Someone apparently sawed off the doorknob to remove the lockbox. The owner had since replaced the doorknob. Officers searched the house, finding nothing suspicious. It did not appear entry to the home was gained.
Sunday, Oct. 10
• Officers were called to a vandalism incident in which a 19-year-old Anacortes woman broke a window at a building in the 2900 block of T Avenue around 3 a.m. The caller and her significant other knew the suspect. It was noted there was a short argument after the window was broken, but eventually, the woman left. Estimated damage is $100. The investigation continues.
• Employees at a business on Christianson Road reported a burglary overnight. Thieves broke a glass door and stole an unknown amount of merchandise. Employees planned to do an inventory to determine what was taken. Estimated damage is $500. A potential suspect has been identified.
• A 61-year-old Oak Harbor resident said he was threatened by someone who lives near the Anacortes Library. The man said he was sitting in his car in the parking lot, and another man came over and told him the leave. He moved his vehicle to a different spot. A short time later, the neighbor returned holding a sledgehammer and told the man to leave. He opted to leave. He requested officers tell the man he couldn’t verbally assault people. Officers were able to determine the neighbor’s identity and attempted to contact him without success.
• A restaurant downtown reported a $200 case of salmon was stolen from their storage area located on the property. The owner said overnight someone pulled apart a shed to access a refrigerator inside. When he arrived at work, he noticed a beanie and a partially consumed pack of salmon at the front of the shed. He took inventory and noted the case of salmon missing. There are no suspects.
• A 40-year-old Anacortes man was arrested on a charge of felony violation of a no-contact order after reportedly being too close to a home he is prohibited from being near during an allowed child exchange. Officers were initially called to the home on a noise complaint and discovered the court order violation. The victim noted the man was doing well and was concerned about repercussions. She said she has paperwork to request the court order be rescinded but had yet to complete it. The man said he was unclear on the distance rule and had not meant to break the court order. The charge rose to a felony level due to several other previous order violation convictions. He was booked into the jail.
Monday, Oct. 11
• A 38-year-old woman was trespassed from a grocery store after reportedly standing in the middle of the parking lot and yelling. Officers saw the woman yelling at the sky and swinging her arms. Upon seeing officers arrive, the woman left. She was later contacted and served with a trespass notice.
• A 34-year-old Anacortes man reported more than $3,000 worth of tools stolen from a work truck that was awaiting repair at a local business. He noted the lock on the back door wasn’t working. There are no suspects.
• A 41-year-old Anacortes man reported getting in a verbal confrontation with a neighbor over her and her daughter speeding past his house repeatedly. He said the neighbor allegedly threatened to shoot him, though he said he did not feel threatened. The neighbor, a 49-year-old Anacortes woman, denied the threat. All parties agreed to try and avoid each other in the future.
• A caller reported a person sleeping under the ATM machine by Whidbey Coffee around 4:15 p.m. The caller was concerned the person “didn’t look so good.” Officers contacted a 38-year-old woman, who indicated she was fine and did not need medical attention. She was advised she may want to find a different location to rest.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
• Officers received complaints of a 40-year-old transient man sitting on a bucket yelling and cursing on O Avenue around 9:30 a.m. The man said he was looking for work and asked if officers could give him a duty belt and put him to work. The man was provided with a bus pass but refused the offer of a ride.
• A 77-year-old Anacortes man’s dog may be declared potentially dangerous after it attacked several dogs unprovoked. Most recently, residents reported the man’s off-leash dog violently shook and injured a small dog that was being walked on a leash. The smaller dog was treated by a vet. The man’s dog also reportedly charged another dog and grabbed its head during a separate encounter. The animal control officer noted they previously discussed his dog needing to be on a leash. Formal dog training was also suggested then, but the owner was not interested.
• A 67-year-old Anacortes man reported his electric bike and some accessories were stolen out of his garage, which he inadvertently left open overnight. The bike had earlier been reported as found at a building on J Avenue. The man was reunited with his bike and most of the accessories. Three batteries, valued at $1,800, were not recovered.
• A motel employee called to report a possible domestic incident after hearing a man yelling and screaming in a room around 7:40 p.m. The officer could hear someone through an open window, though noted it sounded more like someone sleeping. The man in the room said he was alone and had apparently been screaming in his sleep. Officers confirmed there was nobody else in the room.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
• A caller requested a welfare check on someone who appeared to be setting up camp in the middle of the highway near Sharpes Corner around 5:30 p.m. An officer contacted the man, who was walking on the shoulder of the road with a piece of sheet metal. He did not appear to need assistance. The man’s mother later called and said she located him on his way home.
Thursday, Oct. 14
• An 80-year-old Anacortes woman reported a $1,500 laptop was stolen overnight from her unlocked vehicle in her unlocked garage in the 900 block of 29th Street. She noted nothing else appeared to be disturbed.
• A caller reported a man and a woman in a possible verbal domestic at Eighth Street and O Avenue. Officers contacted the pair, who denied being in an argument. The woman said she was speaking loudly due to the man’s hearing impairment.
– Anacortes Police Department
