The Port of Anacortes passed a motion to provide tenant rent relief in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in a special meeting held via video conferencing Thursday.
A three-month rent relief period will begin April 1 for any nongovernmental port tenants. Tenants will continue to pay leasehold tax, but have until Dec. 31 of this year to pay rent from April to June with no interest or late fees.
“We’re proposing this rent relief but not because we’re flushed with money, but because its the right thing to try to do,” Worra said.
Some marina tenants will be able to take advantage of the rent relief as well. Tenants with Airbnb and other short term rental moorage agreements, commercial business and charter agreements, commercial fishermen and tour companies will also be able to opt into the program.
“It takes care of a lot of businesses we feel are most affected by this covid event,” Worra said.
If every eligible tenant and business takes advantage of the program, the deferred rent equates to nearly $500,000. The program also allows for some flexibility and extension if needed.
“We can continue to refine this as we move along,” Worra said.
The daily operations within the port have also changed in accordance with federal and state COVID-19 response regulations.
As a safety measure, all group meetings have been discontinued, remote work schedules have been implemented, marina and port offices have been closed to the public, there is mandated social distancing, staff has been supplied with disinfectant wipes and industrial cleaners, and deep chemical cleans have been added to shared spaces.
“Directors have met several times, all virtual,” Worra said. The marina itself remains open and undergoes two chemical cleans per week and the bathrooms are only available to guests and tenants.
The port established an emergency leave policy for COVID-19 illnesses based on federal and state policies that grants 80 hours of paid emergency medical leave.
“Our intention is to keep everyone fully employed throughout this. We’re coming up with creative ways for people to keep busy,” Worra said.
All March and April events at the Transit Shed Event Center have been canceled, and almost all have been rescheduled to a different date within the year leading to a fully-booked weekend calendar through 2020. Any events scheduled for May and June this year would have to be rescheduled for 2021.
Many port projects have also been postponed, including the airport and marina paving projects and the Transpac white tent repairs.
“We’re really looking for guidance on what to delay, postpone or continue for the next year,” Worra said, adding that those questions will be discussed in the upcoming week.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.