The Port of Anacortes has adopted a resolution providing emergency authority to Executive Director Dan Worra and closed port offices to the public.
At the meeting held via video streaming on March 18, the board discussed the ways in which the port can support and protect the businesses and community around the port during this time of financial hardship.
“How are we going to protect our public for health and safety, but also how are we going to protect our businesses?” Worra asked. Part of how the port might provide support during this time is through the resolution passed which declares a state of emergency and allows Worra the authority to take swift actions as needed that would otherwise be restricted to the bimonthly commission meetings.
For example, Worra said, if the Transit Shed is needed for a staging area, this resolution gives Worra authority to approve the use.
“I think at this point we just don’t know the direction this is headed to,” he said. The resolution also allows him to override the procurement system, eliminating competitive bidding to expedite any services or work that is time-sensitive in response to the outbreak.
“This is a time for us to support our tenants,” Commissioner Bonnie Bowers said. “Whatever the executive director needs to do to ensure they make it through this difficult time and continue to be our tenants.”
The board voted unanimously to adopt the resolution, though were careful to talk through its limits and the importance of making sound decisions.
“We’ve got to very careful about gifting of public funds,” Worra said. “This isn’t a call for marina slip rent relief. We need to be very judicious of what we do.”
In another response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Worra announced the closure of port offices to the public. He also relaxed the cancellation policy for events scheduled at the Transit Shed. Now the groups whose events were canceled from the COVID-19 outbreak receive all of their deposit back.
Worra suggested the possibility of a rent deferral program for port tenants hit hard from mandated closures, hopeful that the port might qualify for a federal relief package down the line that could ease the situation for the port and help tenants.
Commissioner Jon Petrich suggested the port consider the needs of each business before adopting an umbrella policy.
“We need to be looking at it for the businesses that will be able to sustain and ride this out, looking at it as a loan and not just forgiveness,” Petrich said.
Worra said staff will make formal recommendations.
