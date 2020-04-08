The Port of Anacortes will extend its rent relief program to all yacht broker slips and web locker tenants, as decided at the commission meeting Thursday.
This decision is an expansion of the motion made at the March 26 special commissioner meeting to provide three months of tenant rent relief to all nongovernmental port tenants starting in April.
The program will allow tenants, now including yacht brokers and web locker tenants, to use until Dec. 31 of this year to pay back rent owed from April to June without interest or late fees (or the end of their lease, whichever comes first).
“Business is dried up, we need to offer this to them (yacht brokers),” Worra said. “Whether they take advantage of it or not I think is irrelevant. We need to offer this to them.”
If every yacht broker took advantage of the program, the deferred rent would equate to about $135,000 for the three-month period. If each web locker tenant took advantage of the program, it would be about $20,000 for all three months.
“Just because we added these categories a week later doesn’t mean they’re any less important” Worra said about the addition. The next meeting on April 16 will have a more formal ratification of the program extension.
Worra said the port has heard back from about 20 of 60 or so port tenants originally offered the rent relief program last week. Of those 20, about half said they intend to take the port up on its offer; the other half did not intend to.
The airport remains operational and open to the public, as does the marine terminal, marina fuel dock and the boat launch.
The restrooms, harbormaster’s office and temporary dog park have been closed to the public.
