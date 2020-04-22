The Port of Anacortes received $30,000 in grant funds to be used by the Anacortes Airport as part of the CARES Act relief package.
Executive Director Dan Worra said at the virtual commissioners meeting on April 16 that some of that money will go toward the airport obstruction survey to see what trees are entering protected areas and airspace.
The survey will be 90% funded through the Airport Improvement Program grants through the Federal Aviation Administration at about $108,000, while the other 10% (about $12,000) will come from CARES Act funds. Use of the remaining $18,000 from the act will be determined soon, Worra said.
“Even though ours is a fairly small airport, we still got recognized,” he said.
About 20% of port tenants have entered the port’s rent relief program, allowing them to defer rent for three months as long as it is paid back by year’s end, Worra said. The deferred rent equals about $150,000 so far, but more tenants may opt into the program.
Nearly 30 scheduled events have been canceled, costing about $26,000 in lost revenue, Worra said. The opening day of boating event has been rescheduled from May 2 to May 9 due to the extension of Washington’s stay-at-home order until May 4, and Worra said it’s unlikely an actual event will be held.
“We’ll be watching the governor’s guidance and make sure we’re complying,” he said.
Revenue from fuel sales, cruise ship moorage and guest moorage has been lost. Worra said the marine terminal has been least affected.
Otherwise, the port continues to move forward on some projects, like the Quiet Cove cleanup and A-dock replacement. The port also received a gold award from the Northwest Clean Air Agency for 2019, which has led to a 50% reduction in permit costs.
