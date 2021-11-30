Redrawing the district lines for the Port of Anacortes is well underway — a year early — with plans to wrap it up as soon as this year.
The 2020 Census showed an increase of 2,767 people throughout the port district, with a total population of 27,574.
The goal is to redraw the lines so that each of the port’s five districts has 5,515 people. That means all five districts need adjustment, according to port staff. District 1, for example, has 130 more people in it than it should while Districts 2 and 3 have more than 300 people less than they should.
There are many factors to consider, including the demographic breakdown for each district, port Executive Director Dan Worra said.
Port commissioners also need to look at keeping together communities that share interests, Worra said. Commissioner Kathy Pittis went through multiple redistricting processes as a staff member and said it’s important to look at all of those factors.
For example, a previous redistricting period separated people who live by the airport into two different districts. But Pittis believes they have similar interests and should be grouped together.
A redistricting plan will be published this week, available for the public to see. Then, at the Dec. 9 board meeting (pushed from its normally scheduled Dec. 2 date to give people more time to look), the commissioners will review the plan and make suggestions.
“We can workshop it, zoom in and take a look,” Worra said.
Public comments are accepted at that meeting, which is 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, virtually and in person at the Port of Anacortes board room at 100 Commercial Ave. Masks required to attend.
The commissioners are expected to vote on the redistricting plan at their meeting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 16.
