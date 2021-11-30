A Dock aerial

An aerial view of the completed A Dock at Cap Sante Marina in Anacortes in this May 2021 file photo from the Port.

 Port of Anacortes Facebook page

Redrawing the district lines for the Port of Anacortes is well underway — a year early — with plans to wrap it up as soon as this year.

The 2020 Census showed an increase of 2,767 people throughout the port district, with a total population of 27,574.

The goal is to redraw the lines so that each of the port’s five districts has 5,515 people. That means all five districts need adjustment, according to port staff. District 1, for example, has 130 more people in it than it should while Districts 2 and 3 have more than 300 people less than they should.

There are many factors to consider, including the demographic breakdown for each district, port Executive Director Dan Worra said.

Port commissioners also need to look at keeping together communities that share interests, Worra said. Commissioner Kathy Pittis went through multiple redistricting processes as a staff member and said it’s important to look at all of those factors.

For example, a previous redistricting period separated people who live by the airport into two different districts. But Pittis believes they have similar interests and should be grouped together.

A redistricting plan will be published this week, available for the public to see. Then, at the Dec. 9 board meeting (pushed from its normally scheduled Dec. 2 date to give people more time to look), the commissioners will review the plan and make suggestions.

“We can workshop it, zoom in and take a look,” Worra said.

Public comments are accepted at that meeting, which is 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, virtually and in person at the Port of Anacortes board room at 100 Commercial Ave. Masks required to attend.

The commissioners are expected to vote on the redistricting plan at their meeting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 16.

Public comments can also be sent to info-request@portofanacortes.com by 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16.

Technically, the Port of Anacortes has until November 2022 to make these changes, but Worra said he feels sooner is better.

“The sooner we can redistrict, the sooner people will know what’s going on,” he said.

The state, Skagit County and many other ports in this region are doing it now, so it makes sense to do it at the same time, he said.

More from this section

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.