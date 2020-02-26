The Port of Anacortes’ long-standing proposal to build a new events center at Cap Sante Marina is moving its way forward, but some residents and marina tenants are expressing their opposition.
In an almost three-hour City Council discussion Monday, Port Executive Director Dan Worra presented an update on the port’s plan to construct a new events center at the North and West Basin of Cap Sante Marina. The plan is for a south-facing center equipped with a catering kitchen, expanded event space with office rooms and public outdoor plazas. Variations of the project have been in the works since 2014, Worra said.
The purpose of this presentation was to update the council on the status and plan for the event center before submitting formal requests for street vacations that would be required for the port’s placement of the center.
The proposed plan is to redesign the five-way intersection between Market and Ninth streets, R Avenue and the entrance to two Cap Sante Marina parking lots. The center would be built upon the intersection. The port owns about half of the land on which the event center is proposed to be built and the city owns the rest.
For this plan to proceed, the city and port would have to swap land. In exchange for trading a slice of the property the W. T. Preston is on — Jim Rice Park — the port would dedicate an open plaza to Rice, a former mayor of Anacortes. The current location of the dog park would become Ninth Street and a paved parking lot.
Worra noted that the Port has been planning versions of the center for years and spent time considering the best place for it. In 2019, for example, Worra said he gave 11 community presentations, held two open houses, one marina tenant meeting and six advisory committee meetings on the project.
The plan needs the land trade with the city to move forward, which means the port will come back before City Council with a formal petition. The date is unknown.
A vocal contingency of residents and marina tenants are in staunch opposition to the port’s plan. Ruth Hunter read a statement on behalf of a group opposing the plan. She asked the audience in the packed chamber to stand if they oppose the port’s plan, and nearly half of the crowd stood.
Their chief concerns: the cost of the project, the loss of the affordable RV park and dog park, parking, disruption to marina tenants and dock and pier maintenance.
“The waterfront event center will bring increased foot traffic throughout our unsecured marina,” Hunter said. “Marina tenants have already experienced theft and the increased foot traffic by out-of town event attendees to our unsecured marina will put marina users at greater risk of loss.”
Tenants are also asking for transparency around the cost of the center, Hunter said.
“This is not going to be an increase in taxes,” Worra said in his presentation. Instead, the port will use its own funding and go for a bond within its own debt capacity and use its current operations revenue, he said.
Still, a lack of official cost projections and clear path for funding concerns Hunter, she said.
Worra’s timeline for the project’s completion is a tentative aim for 2023, but approvals, permits and funding might affect that timeframe.
“We might have to save a couple years to get more debt capacity, so we might have a phased approach,” Worra said.
The Transit Shed, where many events are currently held, has become outdated and lacks needed amenities, such as catering kitchens and ample bathrooms, Worra said. It’s also in the center of maritime trade businesses, some of which run 24 hours, making large events a challenge for both attendees and nearby businesses.
But the Transit Shed’s proximity to downtown is one aspect in its favor, Mayor Laurie Gere said. It brings visitors through the downtown core.
“One thing I’m very concerned about is we have to figure out a way to connect the Central Business District,” Gere said.
“We’re so close, but we’re so far away in so many ways. If the port makes this huge investment and we partner without doing that, to me, then why do it?” Gere said.
Councilmember Christine Cleland-McGrath asked about the plan for parking, and whether the design will provide enough spots, especially during busy festivals at the marina.
“I think it’s important for us as a community to understand what longterm buildout looks like,” Cleland-McGrath said.
Councilmember Ryan Walters said the city cannot get into micromanaging the Port’s plans, but must think carefully about some aspects where the city is involved.
“I think we need to make sure we’re getting a substantial public benefit out of the arrangement, which I think is completely possible here, but there may need to be some adjustments we need to talk about,” he said.
