The Port of Anacortes is working to make changes to its policies and properties to become more environmentally friendly.
The port is participating in Green Marine, a voluntary environmental certification program for the North American marine industry. The initiative ranks each participant on several environmental issues.
Green Marine has roughly 150 members throughout North America and Europe, including nine public ports in Washington.
Port of Anacortes Environmental Specialist Kevin Anderson completed the Anacortes port’s first self-evaluation of the Green Marine main categories. Green Marine is a voluntary, non-regulatory approach for organizations who want to do better environmentally, Anderson said at a port meeting Oct. 15.
It encourages better policies, more awareness around environmental issues and getting stakeholders from other groups and businesses involved, he said.
Green Marine Senior Project Manager Eleanor Kirtley said the organization was formed in 2007 with a focus on aquatic invasive species. Since then, it has grown to promote the best practices for marine-adjacent businesses and organizations.
After Anderson completed his self-evaluation, the port brought in a third-party vendor to complete an evaluation as well. That person scored the port the same as Anderson did.
The evaluations both give the port a score of 1 in greenhouse gases, community impacts and underwater noise. It got a 2 in dry bulk handling and storage, waste management and spill prevention; and a 3 in environmental leadership.
A ranking of 1 means the organization is following regulations while a 5 means it is showing excellence and leadership in terms of improving environmental impact. For many categories, a score of 5 is mainly attainable by ports or businesses with many more resources than Anacortes, he said.
The Port of Anacortes is pretty even to other ports from Washington, Anderson said. It averages a score of 1.7, the same as the Port of Olympia and just under the Port of Everett’s average score of 2.
The next evaluation is in 2022, and Anderson said he is confident that many scores will climb. Looking at the rubric and requirements for higher scores, the Port of Anacortes already does many things that would give them a higher score but that aren’t written into formal policies.
Things like putting in a bike rack at the port’s office or writing out a formal no idle policy for ships visiting the port will mean higher scores, Anderson said.
He laid out plans to increase scores in all categories with items such as a waste audit, encouraging tenants to take on environmental issues and expanding its Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan.
“We are really getting close on some of these,” port Commissioner Bonnie Bowers said.
Now is the time to prioritize and plan, Anderson said. A lot of that planning is already underway in the port’s marine terminal modernization study, finished this fall.
