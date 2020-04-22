Work to install fiber optic internet access to customers in the pilot areas of town has continued through the stay-at-home order, Administrative Services Director Emily Schuh said at the virtual City Council meeting Monday.
To limit any possible exposure between staff members and customers, Schuh said the fiber department team has identified no-contact installation options, which involve the customers completing installation work from within their homes using videoconferencing from the installation team to walk them through the process.
“This event has really made it clear how important it is to have high-speed, reliable broadband access,” Schuh said. “There’s a lot of interest in us moving forward.”
Customer-assisted installations work with the customers to drill holes to thread the fiber cable into the home, but Schuh said the team can also identify a window to run the fiber through if customers feel more comfortable with waiting until the team can finalize the installation work themselves.
“We think this is important to be able to move forward. Our priority is the safety of our community and our staff,” Schuh said.
Just over 60 sites are prepped and ready to begin these installations, should the customers take up the modified installation offer. Schuh said she expects a high take rate and has been talking with customers eager to get connected.
Around 60% of businesses that have signed up for fiber in the Central Business District are in service, Schuh said.
April has seen an uptick of connected customers, with 51 on internet service and five with static IPv4 address service leading to a revenue of $4,388. This is up from the 30 customers on internet service and three on static IPv4 service in March with $3,229 in revenue.
The fiber department has also found ways to reduce its budget so the city can reroute funding toward managing the impacts of COVID-19, resulting in about $54,000 in budget cuts within the department.
Nearly half of those savings come from cutting trainings for staff, much of which involved travel and would no longer be possible.
“We’re really looking at where we can have the most impact with the dollars we have available,” Schuh said. Part of that impact is focusing on aerial installations instead of underground ones because they are less expensive and often connect more customers than underground ones, which may only provide service for an individual building.
The department has also been plotting customer orders city-wide to identify neighborhoods and areas most interested in service to prioritize where to next expand after completing work on the pilot areas.
