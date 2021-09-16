Anacortes City Council members Matt Miller and Ryan Walters are candidates for mayor in the Nov. 2 election.
The mayor is elected for four years and is the full-time, salaried chief executive officer of this city of 18,000 people.
Miller is serving a second term on the council. He is a retired Navy commander — he served as a flight officer and as executive officer of NAS Whidbey Island — and is a former local business owner.
Walters is serving a third term on the council. He is planning director for the Samish Indian Nation and is a former deputy prosecuting attorney for Skagit County.
They participated in this Q&A as part of the Anacortes American’s coverage of their campaigns for mayor. Responses to each question were limited to 150 words and have, if necessary, been edited only for length.
Here are Miller’s responses to the Anacortes American's questions.
Anacortes American: What sets you apart from the other candidate for mayor?
Miller: I have real-world experience and leadership in both the public and private sectors, in addition to my 10 years serving on the City Council and Planning Commission. As a career naval officer, I have been in leadership positions and have managed people for most of my adult life. Some of these positions include Division Officer with 40 personnel, Staff Officer directing large complex operations with billions of dollars of assets, Maintenance Officer with 130 personnel, and Executive Officer of NAS Whidbey Island with more than 400 direct reports as well as 12 departments, including police, fire, public works, recreation, and operations. As a small business owner for nearly 15 years, I understand the challenges and optimism it takes to run a small business in Anacortes, providing goods and services for the public, making payroll for employees and balancing a budget. This kind of knowledge comes from living the experience.
Anacortes American: Home ownership and rentals in Anacortes are out of reach for many people who work here. Lack of affordability means more people, including emergency personnel, have to live out of town. Builders and developers say the only way to stabilize home prices is to increase supply. What ideas do you have to increase the housing supply to make home ownership more attainable for the local workforce, while protecting the environment and quality of life that make Anacortes such a desirable place to live?
Miller: Housing prices are going up everywhere, both rural and city, and we in Anacortes are no exception, with an average home price higher than $600,000. We have about 40% of our workforce living outside the city, and we have some residents that commute to jobs outside the city. I believe increasing the supply is an integral part of the answer. We have started to address this through community conversations and meetings, which ultimately resulted in revising our Comprehensive Plan and revision of zoning (in Title 19). Before jumping to any one solution, we need to thoughtfully evaluate what kind of community we want to be — a place for “coastal retirees” or for a local workforce? I think we can support both and protect the environment at the same time by preserving our open space and forest lands. The continued construction of multi-family units should relieve some of the current pressures.
Anacortes American: The City of Anacortes didn’t tell residents about contamination at the old water treatment plant until two years after it was discovered – and after the city spent nearly $2 million on contractors. You were on the City Council at the time. What concerns did you have about how the flow of information to the council and residents was handled, and if you had concerns why didn’t you speak up?
Miller: This was a difficult issue for the mayor, primarily due to potential liability concerns, and it was requested that all information flow through City Hall. The No. 1 concern I had was water safety and quality. Our water was safe and we communicated that to the public. The council was aware the cleanup/demolition cost would be very expensive and we could be on the hook for nearly a million dollars. The feedback I provided, as someone who led several demolition projects at a nearby naval base, is that it is not unusual to find hazardous materials from buildings constructed in the 1950s and ‘60s and I did not believe we needed to have a legal or public relations firm communicate what I felt was straight-forward information. While not an excuse for our poor council oversight, the piecemeal nature of legal and consulting fees was somewhat difficult to detect over time.
Anacortes American: The City of Anacortes responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by closing City Hall and conducting City Council meetings remotely, freezing hiring, restricting spending, making grants available to local businesses, and installing outdoor dining areas in front of restaurants on Commercial Avenue. If confronted by a public health emergency during your mayoralty, what practices from the city’s COVID-19 response would you adopt? What other measures would you take?
Miller: It depends on the type of public health emergency, but having experienced, common-sense leadership that can be trusted is a must no matter what emergency might confront the city in the future. One of the most important takeaways from this pandemic is ensuring the integrity of elected leaders that have the public’s trust in the information delivered and that the information is not tied to some political agenda, but rather best available data to make the appropriate risk decisions for the community at large. As far as the businesses and livelihoods affected by government decision-making, the government at all levels then becomes obligated to help those businesses to recover to some sense of normalcy.
Anacortes American: A roof over a waterfront building has collapsed. A dilapidated waterfront building was fenced and ordered demolished only after a resident repeatedly complained about the safety risks it posed. A privately-owned marina contains abandoned vehicles and machinery and is considered by Ecology to be a contaminated site. Should the city’s code enforcement be more proactive?
Miller: Waterfront properties pose unique challenges in our city. The challenge of improving these properties is due primarily to regulatory burdens posed by all levels of government, from city to federal, which are continually changing. A few property owners have told me that it’s a significant undertaking just to get a permit to execute demolition, costing tens of thousands for the landowner to hire various specialists required to submit reports to government agencies — city, tribal, state and federal — and all get to comment, and all have a different opinion. My sense is the regulatory agencies have a false assumption the property owner has unlimited resources to meet an ever-changing regulatory environment. And even when demolition is approved there is no guarantee the owner can build back anything, risking the property becoming worthless or worse. When appropriate, code enforcement must of course be fairly applied.
Anacortes American: County voters approved a sales tax to pay for construction of a new county jail. Yet, police often release suspects because the jail is not adequately staffed. Should the mayor of Anacortes reach out to other mayors and Skagit County officials and come up with a plan to ensure adequate staffing levels at the county jail?
Miller: Absolutely. We have yet to fully reap the investment by all the county taxpayers that agreed to build the new county jail. The new Skagit County Community Justice Center opened late in 2017. Staffing was a challenge then, but there was progress and they were not refusing too many bookings. COVID-19 interrupted this success and the full implementation of the many progressive jail programs. There continues to be staffing challenges and we will see additional pressure on the county jail system if pending legislation passes with regards to the juvenile justice system, as well as the ongoing difficulty recruiting and retaining correctional staff similar to other law enforcement agencies statewide.
Anacortes American: The City Council approved a pilot program that would make a contracted social worker available to the police department during business hours for response to mental health crises. Is this adequate, and if not, what do you propose?
Miller: The City Council just received our first quarterly report from our new police chief. With the partnership between a compassionate service-oriented police department and a proven outcome-driven non-profit, the Anacortes Family Center, we are already having positive outcomes during a very challenging pandemic environment. It is still too early to fully evaluate the overall success of this partnership, but I am very optimistic. We will also continue a regional approach with our county partners where it makes sense.
Anacortes American: How should the city be responding to homelessness in our community?
Miller: It starts when we truly understand the extent of the problem and perhaps not overreach the solution to try and gain political points. In 2019, our official chronic homeless count in Anacortes was 9. We need to treat all our citizens with kindness and provide a hand up, but as a relatively small city, we cannot become a destination for transient homeless. We will continue to partner with our successful non-profits in reducing our homelessness in addition to working with our county partners. For those that just need a little help to get back on their feet, we have community-driven resources available in the county, places like the Anacortes Family Center, the Anacortes Community Health Council, First Step, the Salvation Army, Friendship House, the YMCA Oasis Teen Shelter — all exist with core missions to provide food, shelter, clothing, education, and encouragement to help them find their way back to self-sufficiency.
Anacortes American: The city’s population includes residents who are African American, Native American, Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian, and of Asian, Pacific Islander and Mexican ancestry. In addition, 6.4% of the city’s population is foreign-born. Yet this is not reflected in the city’s boards and commissions. What can the mayor do to ensure people from all backgrounds feel included and have a voice on issues?
Miller: Diversity is a great thing, and it makes our community and country stronger. The real strength of diversity is not simply the representation of different ethnicities, but what happens when people from different socio-economic backgrounds and ethnicities work together to advance shared common ideals — that provides the foundation for our quality of life, families, and resilient community. Inclusivity for me is making sure all voices are heard and the best ideas rise to the top to meet every challenge and opportunity.
Anacortes American: What is your vision for the city? And how will Anacortes be different in four years with you as mayor?
Miller: Smart growth — diverse and affordable housing and jobs that are compatible with our heritage as a working waterfront. Advancing infrastructure — to improve streets, fiber, wastewater treatment, water treatment, and people connectors. We will work with our state and county partners while leveraging our transportation sales tax revenues to get ahead on road maintenance. Quality of life — we will enhance the city’s character by thoughtfully managing our increasing demand for public safety services. Quality of life is not possible without starting with a safe community and fully funded police and fire departments.
My vision is a municipal government that is open, transparent, and customer service oriented; an administration that seeks a balanced approach that is practical, professional, efficient and inclusive to all ideas, ensuring the best solutions rise to every challenge and opportunity. We will do all this while being fiscally accountable and setting the table for a vibrant community.
