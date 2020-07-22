Thanks in part to quick-thinking homeowners, quick-acting firefighters and a helpful neighbor July 14, damage from a house fire was limited to a deck and an exterior wall on the 6300 block of Deer Lane.
The fire was started by a barbecue that had been placed too close to the house, Mount Erie Fire Chief Mike Noyes said. Firefighters arrived at the house to find an 800-foot driveway with a steep incline. Thanks to a neighbor, firefighters were able to get to the fire from the driveway next door.
The house with the fire kept water from a garden hose on the blaze while firefighters laid 900 feet of large-diameter hose up the driveway from a tanker to the fire engine, and then 300 feet of hose from the engine to the fire. Firefighters had water on the fire within five minutes of arriving, Noyes said.
Mount Erie Fire received the dispatch at 5 p.m. and the first firefighters were on the scene by 5:10 p.m., Noyes said.
All told, Mount Erie Fire sent three engines and a water tender to the scene. Anacortes Fire Department assisted with a fire engine, a pumper truck and a medic unit. Fire District 13 — Hope Island/Summit Park — sent a fire engine.
“Fortunately, District 13 and Anacortes Fire were there at the same time (as Mount Erie),” Noyes said. “There was a little damage to the outside of the house and the deck. They were very, very lucky.”
Noyes offered this advice: Keep barbecues away from the house and other structures. Make sure the grill is clean. And have a fire extinguisher handy.
Anacortes Fire Chief Dave Oliveri added, “One of the most important things about barbecues is what you place your grill on top of. It should be located 10 or 15 feet from the house and on ground or concrete or rock — something that is not combustible. That is important because over time heat from a barbecue can dry out wood surfaces and can easily ignite it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.