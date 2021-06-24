The death of a man who was competing in Race Week PNW, a new sailing event in Anacortes, was announced today by race organizers.
The man fell overboard while racing and was in the water for about 10 minutes Tuesday afternoon, according to the release by Race Week PNW.
Fellow racers pulled the man out of the water and administered CPR in an attempt to save him.
“I am immensely proud of the rapid response that was directed at the man overboard incident… we are all deeply saddened to have lost a fellow racer, and my condolences go out to the crew’s family, friends, and fellow racing comrades,” event organizer Schelleen Rathkopf said in a statement.
The Skagit County Coroner's Office has not yet confirmed a cause of death or released information about the deceased man. An autopsy was scheduled for this week.
