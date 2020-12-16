• Registration is now open for America’s Boating Course, a two-day boating skills and certification course, to be offered virtually from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 16 and 23.
Anyone successfully completing the classes, offered by the Deception Pass Sail and Power Squadron, will qualify for the Washington State Boater Education Card, now required for most boaters.
The class includes free on-the-water training, dependent on COVID restrictions.
Registration is $40 by Jan. 5. Contact Steve Pye at stphnpye@aol.com or 360-299-2244.
• The Skagit Bay Sail and Power Squadron and America’s Boating Club are teaching a Introduction to Sailing class via Zoom in January.
The class is 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Mondays starting Jan. 11, with an optional final exam in a local parking lot in February.
The course is created to serve the needs of the novice and experienced sailor, as well as the nonsailor, for basic skills and knowledge.
The course starts with basics and then tackles the physical aspects of sailing forces and techniques, navigation rules and heavy weather sailing.
Cost is $105 or $125 for two family members sharing course materials.
Information: Call Bob Miller at 360-588-9950 or email bobmillerwa@hotmail.com. Registration closes Dec. 31.
