This spooky season, normally filled with goblins and ghouls going house to house for treats, will have less person-to-person contact this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some trick-or-treaters will be out and about, but public health officials consider it a high-risk activity. Skagit County’s chief health officer, Dr. Howard Leibrand, dis
courages people from participating.
Meanwhile, some Anacortes residents have gotten creative in coming up with lower-risk activities for Halloween.
Julia Frisbie and her block have organized a costume parade of 10 kids to allow them to show off their costumes and collect little goodie bags on Oct. 31.
“My kid is an only child, and he’s three and he’s going to be Darth Vader,” Frisbie said. ” … I just know he’d be really bummed if he didn’t get to show the costume off. So I figured he wasn’t the only one.”
The mini block parade will take place around West Fourth Street, between Anacopper and Ohio streets.
The goodie bags will be placed at the end of driveways to maintain social distance, and masks will be worn, Frisbie said.
Angela Moreno wanted to continue her tradition of decking out her house in scary decorations that she does every year.
Her collection of animatronics started small, and grew over time, she said. Now she has five animatronics on display. She said she’ll stop when she runs out of room.
Moreno said she continues this every year because she just loves Halloween and anything scary.
Others, like Andrea Petrich, have focused on decorations such as painting or carving pumpkins and making Halloween treats.
While Anacortes residents try to keep the season’s spirit alive, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the county health department have a few suggestions on how to celebrate.
They suggest:
• Having scavenger hunts with immediate family members at home
• Decorating windows
• Carving pumpkins with immediate family
• Visiting a pumpkin patch or orchard (with masks and social distancing)
• Having movie nights with immediate family or hosting an outdoor movie night with proper precautions
