Unlike most sports through Anacortes High School, the sailing team doesn’t just have one season.
It competes through the fall, takes a break in the harsher winter months and kicks off again in the spring.
The team just finished up its final regatta a few weeks ago and is now off the water until spring. Spring 2022 will be a big season with the team hosting its own regatta.
The team has a long history here and has competed for at least 20 years, said Pat Barrett, who served as the team’s volunteer head coach this year.
Sailing is a “lifetime sport,” he said.
Barrett also called it “chess on the water” because it makes competitors think about each move as they go to make sure they don’t end up in the water.
Though this is a high school team (with several members still at Anacortes Middle School) and students can earn a letter for it as a varsity sport, it is not paid for or sponsored by the School District. It is hosted by the Anacortes Waterfront Alliance, which formed three years ago from the Anacortes Small Boat Center.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department also helps, and the Anacortes Yacht Club provides classroom space and somewhere for the young sailors to change and get ready for practices.
Many organizations come together to make this experience available to the young people who benefit from it, said Sol Kohlhaas, who will be the Waterfront Alliance’s president next year.
The team goes right into the alliance’s mission of improving access to the water for the people of Anacortes, he said.
“We are building tomorrow’s sailors and boaters,” Kohlhaas said.
Equipment cost can be a barrier to access, but scholarships and other subsidies help the sailing team so no kids are turned away because they can’t afford it. Lowering that barrier gives more people the chance to experience sailing, he said.
The Waterfront Alliance also leads equipment rentals for water equipment and plans to hire a full-time person to serve as the coach.
The team relies on parent involvement and community volunteers.
A young team
This year’s team has two seniors and a couple juniors, but many of its members are in eighth or ninth grade. Some are even younger. Those in sixth and seventh grade can practice and learn the ropes of being on the team, but they can’t yet compete in regattas.
Still, they are enthusiastic about getting out on the water, Barrett said.
“This is a rebuilding year,” he said of his young, growing team.
Cassius Tossavainen, the team captain, said young teams are common right now across the region, but Anacortes does have some experienced sailors in with younger ones.
Tossavainen started out in the city Parks and Recreation Department’s Learn-to-Sail Program. He originally joined because he and a friend were off to summer camp and dropped off the friend’s sibling to take sailing classes. He said it looked fun so he wanted to try it.
“I guess I never stopped,” he said with a laugh.
He’s been on the sailing team for the past two years and now leads classes with the Learn-to-Sail Program.
“When I went to my first day, I didn’t think I’d be here, this far into this sport,” he said.
Being a captain on this team is unlike any other sport, Tossavainen said. The equipment alone is a lot bigger and plentiful than in most sports. He checks on the boats often and during storms has even been known to sit on stuff to make sure it doesn’t blow away before it can be tied down, he said.
Anacortes has the only high school team in Skagit County, so when competing, the team has to travel to compete in regattas in other areas.
Last season, things were a bit strange, but they are getting back to normal this year, Tossavainen said.
A place for everyone
The best thing about being on the sailing team is that there is a place for everyone, he said. Some competitors want to come out and learn to sail, but don’t care as much about racing.
“If you don’t love competing, you can still come practice and be ready for your next adventure,” he said.
That sets sailing apart, he said. People can find their own joy in it, whether they want to be out on the water on race day or not.
Freshman William Peters joined the sailing team four years ago and plans to continue sailing for a long time.
“I like the support the coaches give us and the competitiveness of the sport,” he said.
Lucas Varnasse, a sixth-grader, took a Learn-to-Sail class before joining the team.
“Sailing can be complicated,” he said. “You have to learn to move the boat, how to rig it and de-rig it, and how to take care of the boat.”
Aeden Peterson likes how challenging sailing can be and how it requires team members to think fast. He has been sailing for about five years and has been on the Anacortes team for two.
Peterson likes sailing so much that he checks at every college he’s interested in to see if there is a sailing team.
Eighth-grader Colton Hong said joining the sailing team just made sense because Anacortes is a waterfront town. He loves traveling to go to regattas around the region.
“I thought it was a unique opportunity for me to join the sailing team,” he said.
