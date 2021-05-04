Savi Financial Corp., Inc., the bank holding company for SaviBank, reported first-quarter profits of $986,000 — a substantial increase over $91,000 net earnings in the first quarter of 2020.
Savi’s net quarterly earnings, a record for the company, were bolstered by the Paycheck Protection Program and other COVID-19 stimulus relief programs.
“During the second and third quarters of 2020, we assisted approximately 664 customers who received $62.3 million in (Paycheck Protection Program) funding,” SaviBank President and CEO Andrew Hunter said in an announcement. “We added new relationships with strong future growth opportunities, generating receivables of approximately $2.5 million in total (Paycheck Protection Program) loan fees. As of March 31, 2021, we had received payment from the Small Business Administration for 153 borrowers totaling $25.6 million.”
First-quarter 2021 total deposits were $353.9 million, up from $253.2 million in first quarter 2020, the bank reported.
SaviBank closed more than 291 loans after a second round of Paycheck Protection Program funding was made available, with total originations of $29.9 million, the bank reported. “We also offered loan accommodation options to support our clients who have been affected by the economic impacts of COVID-19,” Hunter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.