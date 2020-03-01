UPDATE: Woman found safe.

Skagit County sheriff's deputies reported late Sunday afternoon that a woman who had been missing since Friday evening was found safe and sound.

The missing 50-year-old woman was considered a vulnerable adult and had last been seen at 4:30 p.m. Friday at a residence in the Sharpes Corner area near Anacortes, according to a news release.

On Saturday, a search and rescue operation began utilizing both ground search and rescue, K-9 search dogs and unmanned aerial vehicles, the release states. A search continued Sunday.

A press release sent around 5 p.m. Sunday noted only that the woman had been found "safe and sound."

