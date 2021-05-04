Median closing prices on homes in Skagit County were the sixth-highest of Washington’s counties in March, according to data provided by the Northwest Multiple Listing Service. That’s up from ninth in March 2020.
Closing home prices in Anacortes exceeded those in the rest of the county, according to the Northwest MLS.
The median closing price of a home in Skagit County was $485,550, up from $381,500 in March 2020, the Northwest MLS reported. There were 208 new listings countywide, compared to 201 the same month in 2020; but only 106 total active listings, down from 279. There were 206 pending sales at the end of March, compared to 199 the previous March; and 158 closed sales, up from 141.
The median closing price of a home in Anacortes in March was $600,200, up from $450,625 the same month in 2020. There were 34 new listings in March, down from 47 in March 2020; and 23 total active listings, down from 75 the previous March. There were 36 pending sales, up from 28 the previous March; and 38 closed sales, up from 34 the previous March.
The increase in sales and drop in listings are contributing to a lack of homes on the market. Experts say the lack of homes — and people with cash from sales in King and Snohomish counties, where median closing prices were $740,000 and $607,475 respectively — are contributing to escalating prices here, the Northwest MLS reported.
