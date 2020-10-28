Skagit Transit has announced changes to its Fixed Route bus service, beginning Nov. 2. It cites increased bus use during the pandemic. Skagit Transit has added more bus disinfecting procedures and has increased the frequency of them.
S0me routes will be on what was a Saturday schedule throughout the week, such as Route 409. Routes 205 and 206 will leave on the top and bottom of the hour from Skagit Station, and Route 300 will run hourly on the Saturday schedule, Monday through Saturday.
On Sundays, the Fixed Route service will operate on the normal Sunday schedule.
Some routes will add earlier trips. Route 40X will have an earlier trip from March’s Point at 7:40 a.m., on weekdays only. Route 80X will have a trip leaving Skagit Station at 6:05 a.m., also on weekdays. Route 90x will keep its earlier trip at 6 a.m. on weekdays.
Routes 513 and 750 will close until further notice.
Paratransit will operate from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.
For information, visit skagittransit.org.
