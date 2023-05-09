MOUNT VERNON — Students attending Skagit Valley College's botany course have many different career paths they may follow. Some may be scientists, farmers or business people.
On Tuesday, these up-and-coming botanists visited Tulip Valley Farms to get a glimpse of what it could entail to be in the agritourism business.
"It's a really wonderful opportunity for students to see color and enjoy it and see what's out there," botany professor Bonnie Trent said.
The goal of the field trip was to learn more about tulips, how they grow, bulb production and see a connection to agriculture that is close to home, Trent said.
During the field trip, Tulip Valley Farms co-founder Andrew Miller talked to the class about some of the challenges he faced this year.
At the beginning of the planting season, it was hot and the ground had lost nearly all of its moisture. Tulips prefer to be planted in cooler weather.
The weather the bulbs were planted in has also caused some flowers to become stressed, according to Miller. These bulbs are unlikely to blossom again.
There was also an incident where many crates of tulips were knocked over, so some rows of tulips ended up being a surprise of what types would bloom.
Miller also spoke to the students about the importance of topping the tulips so the energy that would go toward the bloom can instead go back into the bulb to make it ready to bloom again next year.
While tulips are perennials, Miller said there is a risk of the bulb rotting in the ground or pests eating the bulb, so he recommends digging the bulbs up and storing them in a cool, dry place it's time to plant again.
Tulip Valley Farms had the issue of rabbits eating bulbs this year.
"This is like a Snickers bar to them," he said.
The students also learned about the issue of the fusarium wilt disease and how rotating crops is important in keeping disease out of the soil. Tulip Valley Farms is taking an alternate approach by planting mustard, rye and marigold to mitigate the risks in the off-season, according to Miller.
On the business side of things, Miller talked about how the weather was great for growing the colorful array, but not so much for viewing during the first three weeks of the season. Multiple weeks of minimal revenue is difficult for any business, especially when the season for visitors is typically only a month long.
Trent thought it was a beneficial trip for the students.
"They're seeing that connection with agriculture in Skagit County," she said.
