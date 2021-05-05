ANACORTES — The Salish Inn at 907 30th St. could have a soft opening this month, the company reports. The final piece — installation of an elevator — is underway.
The inn’s owner is Ek Tera Asara, LLC, owner of the Sunrise Inn Villas and Suites at 905 20th St. The contractor was Faber Construction of Lynden. The architect was Carletti Architects of Mount Vernon, whose portfolio includes Sedro-Woolley City Hall, the Skagit Ridge Hotel in Bow, Hansen’s Furniture in Mount Vernon and the Port of Skagit Industrial Building in Burlington.
The Salish Inn is four stories and has 27 guest rooms, six kitchenette suites, and three one-bedroom view suites with two-person jacuzzi tub and kitchenette. Inn amenities include continental breakfast, a gym and a hot tub.
The Salish Inn is one of about 13 hotels and inns in Anacortes, among them Ana’s Bed and Breakfast, Anacortes Inn, Anaco Bay Inn, Cap Sante Inn, Fidalgo Country Inn, Islands Inn, Majestic Inn & Spa, The Marina Inn, Nantucket Inn, San Juan Motel, Ship Harbor Inn and Sunrise Inn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.