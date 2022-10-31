Anacortes is on an island, we all know that, those that call it home find that they must drive off island to access certain services or rely on remote services. For Community Association Management that had been the story for years, there was no local provider until fairly recently when Windermere Real Estate branched out from their booming long-term property management department and into Community Association Management.
Windermere’s long-term management division has been operating in Anacortes since the 1990’s and manages a portfolio of more than 450 rental properties. Dreabon Knowles who runs the property management department has been asked by local association board members over the years to please branch out take on Community Association Management. In 2019 Windermere did just that.
Windermere owner and Managing Broker Nate Scott heard of the repeated calls from Dreabon for a local manager and decided to take the role on himself. Scott took the job on himself in order to first fully understand the ins and outs of managing an association, learn the software and create the systems and services needed to offer top rate management. Once he had enough associations under management he looked to hire and staff the division.
When looking to staff the division he turned to a pool of candidates who he knew already understood real estate, Anacortes’ neighborhoods and associations, and the governing documents that ruled them – Realtors in his office. Donna Cunningham a Realtor of X years took the job, starter her training with the Community Association Institute and has been managing associations and growing the business since early 2021. Donna now has added a part time bookkeeper and is close to adding a second manager as the portfolio now includes 12 associations helping 323 owners maintain their neighborhoods, boat slips and commercial spaces with more associations moving to her management in January.
Professional Community Association Managers help association run smoothly by supporting the associations volunteer Board members in their daunting task of running what is essentially a small business. Associations can be a single family home neighborhood, a condominium community, a commercial building with multiple suites, or even most of our local marinas have associations and need management.
Managers like Donna typically take care of the bookkeeping, they review and understand the governing documents that outline the rules and regulations of an association, they help the Board ensure all community members follow those rules, they help create and maintain a yearly budget which requires following State law and the particular association governing documents, and ensuring compliance with Federal, State and local laws that generally govern associations. The Manager typically helps with maintenance on community owned assets, in the case of condominiums, the exterior of the buildings, roofs and other common areas, the docks and power/water supply for boat slips and landscaping and parks that may be part of a neighborhood. With Windermere’s long history of property management in Anacortes, Donna has a long list of vetted vendors to help with all of this maintenance and repair work.
Finally, neighbors don’t generally want to ask neighbors to clean up a yard, or remove an RV if the association doesn’t allow them. People just want to live in their home and enjoy the neighborhood, so Managers like Donna provide a buffer for when a Board needs to take action to maintain the neighborhood value and follow the governing documents rules and regulations. Donna works with residents to solve any issue, and takes that off of the volunteers shoulders.
If you are in an association and are curious what local professional association management looks like, reach out to Donna Cunningham at Windermere Real Estate right here in Anacortes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.