Anacortes is on an island, we all know that, those that call it home find that they must drive off island to access certain services or rely on remote services. For Community Association Management that had been the story for years, there was no local provider until fairly recently when Windermere Real Estate branched out from their booming long-term property management department and into Community Association Management.

View More: http://suzannerothmeyer.pass.us/dreabon

Windermere’s long-term management division has been operating in Anacortes since the 1990’s and manages a portfolio of more than 450 rental properties. Dreabon Knowles who runs the property management department has been asked by local association board members over the years to please branch out take on Community Association Management. In 2019 Windermere did just that.

