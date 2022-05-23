When the Anacortes High School baseball team started its season, it had some goals: Win some games and move into the postseason.
They did just that, junior shortstop Jacob Hayes said.
“We knew we could, and we went out and did it,” he said. “A lot of the younger guys stepped up and did really well.”
The team finished with an overall record of 17-8 after doing well at the 2A Northwest Conference District Tournament and heading into the regional round at state.
That’s where the journey ended for the Seahawks, who fell to the W.F. West Bearcats 14-2 Saturday, May 21.
“It was one of the hardest opponents we’ve faced all year,” pitcher and outfielder Staely Moore, a junior, said. said. “It happens. Sometimes, you lose games.”
Still, the season was successful, he said.
“We had a great season,” Coach Pat Swapp said. “We had fun.”
For many players, it was the first time since the pre-pandemic year of 2019 that the team went through a full season and the first rounds of tournament play.
To earn a spot at state, Anacortes had to come back from losing in a game against Burlington-Edison in its final district tournament game.
“We were down a bit, but we walked it off and won that game to advance,” Moore said.
Moore and fellow player Hayes, a junior shortstop, both picked the same highlight of the season.
The team took on Lynden, the highest-ranked team in the conference, on Friday, April 22.
It was a Friday night with a lot of attendance and high energy, Moore said.
The team was down a bit, but then Hayes hit a two-run homerun and so did senior catcher Erik Dotzauer.
Then, the Seahawks won on a walk-off.
“That was a good game,” Hayes said.
It also marked a turning point, Moore said. The team had lost a few, then came back to win against Ferndale and Lynden. Especially with the latter team, it showed the Seahawks they could go far, he said.
“We realized we needed to take it seriously and do everything we could to win,” he said. “It changed everyone’s mindset, and we started winning more games after that.”
Hayes said that in baseball, every game feels like a fresh start. There’s always a chance to adjust the team’s mindset and find success.
The team worked on certain skills this year, including scoring when players were in scoring position. Sometimes, it takes that extra push to actually put points on the board, Moore said.
Hayes said the team had focused practices on what skills they needed to work on at that point. A big emphasis was hitting.
The team was hitting too many popups for easy outs. They practiced keeping the ball down and hitting line drives so they could get on base.
Swapp said the repetition on hitting paid off in the end. They also practiced on keeping a steady mindset.
“Mentally, we wanted to stay focused,” Hayes said.
This year, four seniors will graduate, leaving many returning players next year.
That includes the top pitchers and some key players, though it will be hard to replace what the seniors brought to the team, Moore said.
“On paper, we could be really good next year,” he said. “We will be looking to replace leadership.”
It was a good year for Moore, who ended up going 7 and 1 on the mound, with an ERA of .7.
Hayes and Riley Mitchell were also impressive pitchers for the Seahawks, Swapp said.
“We also had great chemistry with the team,” the coach said.
Moore said the reason he likes pitching is that while standing out on the mound, the pitcher has control of the game.
“It feels really personal between you and the batter,” he said.
That’s one of the reasons Hayes likes baseball so much, too.
It’s a team sport, but it’s also an individual battle between the player and pitcher, he said.
Both he and Moore said they plan to play baseball after high school.
“If I can play it as long as I can, I’ll be happy,” Hayes said.
