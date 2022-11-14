svh-202211xx-sports-FB-ANA-vs-West-Valley-1.jpg
Anacortes’ Brady Beaner breaks free for an 83-yard run Friday in the fourth quarter of a state playoff game against West Valley in Anacortes. Anacortes won, 28-14.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

With two players with more than 200 rushing yards each and an average of 10 yards per carry throughout the game, the Anacortes High School football team changed up its strategy and ran away with a victory in the opening round of the 2A state tournament Friday, Nov. 11.

It was the school's first state playoff game since 2010 and the first one ever hosted at Seahawk Stadium.


