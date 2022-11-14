With two players with more than 200 rushing yards each and an average of 10 yards per carry throughout the game, the Anacortes High School football team changed up its strategy and ran away with a victory in the opening round of the 2A state tournament Friday, Nov. 11.
It was the school's first state playoff game since 2010 and the first one ever hosted at Seahawk Stadium.
In order to host the game against West Valley (from Spokane), the school needed to bring in extra bleachers to supplement its permanent stands. The Anacortes School District paid half the $5,000 rental fee and the community raised funds for the other half.
"Hosting the first playoff game ever at AHS was pretty special," head coach Justin Portz said in an email. "I know the community was excited for it and being able to give the players, especially the seniors, one last home game was big. Those are memories that will stay with them for the rest of their lives and seeing the community come together like they did to raise money so we could play in our stadium was just amazing. This community has been incredible."
The Anacortes squad (seeded sixth in the tournament) went on to win the game 28-14, giving itself a 9-1 record before its matchup with No. 3 seed North Kitsap on the road at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Brock Beaner rushed for 213 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries, while Brady Beaner had 213 yards on 17 carries.
Seahawks quarterback Rex Larson had a hand in his team's other two touchdowns Friday.
He scored on a 1-yard run and threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Rylin Lang.
Larson, who averaged 267 yards a game passing through the Seahawks' first nine games, made good on six of nine attempts for 56 yards against West Valley.
Anacortes' defense was also strong Friday.
Brady Beaner had two interceptions, Hayden John one interception and Landon Frost forced fumble that was recovered by Toby Esqueda.
This team is a passing team, but West Valley showed up defensively and made the Anacortes team change up its strategy, Portz said.
"West Valley’s game plan was to bring a ton of defensive pressure and dial up their pass rush to slow down our passing game, but, in doing so, they opened themselves up for our run game to take over and that’s exactly what it did," he wrote in his email.
Brock and Brady Beaner had huge nights, but it was the offensive line that really earned MVP status for the game, Portz said.
Though the fans look for that passing game, the team averaged 10 yards per carry, a "ridiculous statistic," Portz said. When that is going so well, it's best to just keep doing the same thing.
"The key is having a selfless team focused on the goal of winning and not worried about individual stats," he said.
The play was good, but there were some errors and penalties that can be improved upon, Portz said.
"We had one turnover early in the game that led to their first score so taking care of the football is always a point of emphasis but our defense came away with four turnovers of their own, one fumble recovery and three interceptions, and statistically the team that wins the turnover battle has a pretty good chance at winning the game," Portz said.
This week's game will be a difficult one, so now is the time to watch tape, learn where the team can do better and make sure it is bringing its best against North Kitsap.
The North Kitsap team includes a large number of players that made it to the state semifinals last year, Portz said.
"We'll have our hands full for sure, but we're excited for the opportunity to compete at this level," he said.
In another victory for the team, coach Portz received the title of Coach of the week for week six from the Seattle Seahawks. The win means $500 for the football program and Portz will be able to attend a Seattle game next month.
