The Anacortes High School bowling team continues its season this week with matches against Ferndale and Meridian.
The girls started competing in mid-November, ahead of the other winter sports.
So far, they have a record of 2-0 in league and 3-1 overall.
Their most recent match against Ferndale was Tuesday, but results were not available at press time.
They host Meridian at 3:15 p.m. Thursday.
