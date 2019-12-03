The Anacortes High School bowling team continues its season this week with matches against Ferndale and Meridian.

The girls started competing in mid-November, ahead of the other winter sports.

So far, they have a record of 2-0 in league and 3-1 overall.

Their most recent match against Ferndale was Tuesday, but results were not available at press time. 

They host Meridian at 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

