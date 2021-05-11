The Anacortes girls track and field team won the Northwest Conference South Region Championships on Friday, May 7, in Oak Harbor.
The girls finished with 178.2 points to second-place Burlington-Edison’s 172.43.
The boys finished fourth with 82 points.
On the girls side, senior Brigid Mack took first in the discus with a distance of 106 feet.
Senior Amy Aggergaard took first in the high jump, with a personal best 5 feet.
Freshman Kaela Stevens took the title for pole vault, with a height of 7 feet, 9 inches.
Jessica Frydenlund, a sophomore, took second in the 3200-meter race with a time of 12 minutes, 3.4 seconds.
Caitlin Brar, a junior, and Olivia Feist, a senior, took second (2:31.18) and third (2:32.22), respectively, in the 800-meter race.
Brar also took second (5:34.80) in the 1600-meter race, followed by Frydenlund (5:35.68).
A team of Aggergaard, Feist, Sabine Hambleton and Frydenlund took second in the 4x400-meter relay (4:24.43).Aggergaard took third in the 400-meter race (1:02.22)
Freshman Amy Hanson took third in the 300-meter hurdles (52.10).
For the boys, Blake Martens, a senior, finished first in the 3200-meter race (10:23.09).
Moses Pittis came in second in the 100-meter race with a time of 11.3 seconds, a personal-best for the junior. He also came in second in the 200-meter race with a time of 23.2 seconds and third in the 400-meter race with a time of 55.35 seconds.
Alek Miller, a senior, and Martens came in second (4:38.72) and third (4:43.39), respectively, in the 1600-meter race.
Miller, Martens, Parker King and Pittis came in third in the 4x400 relay.
Senior Cooper Nichols came in fourth in the discus event with a personal-best 106 feet, 2 inches.
Mason Gerondale, another senior, came in second in javelin with a throw of 124 feet, 3 inches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.