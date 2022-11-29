The fall sailing season took Anacortes sailors all over the region, and across state lines.

The sailing program saw one of its biggest turnouts ever this year and added in a team at Anacortes Middle School for the first time this year. Total participants for the season are at about 20 for the middle school team and 19 for the high school, coach Elise Murphy said.


