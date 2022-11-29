The fall sailing season took Anacortes sailors all over the region, and across state lines.
The sailing program saw one of its biggest turnouts ever this year and added in a team at Anacortes Middle School for the first time this year. Total participants for the season are at about 20 for the middle school team and 19 for the high school, coach Elise Murphy said.
The younger sailors even hosted their own regatta this year, the first middle school regatta here in Anacortes, Murphy said. At that regatta, 29 sailors from Bellingham, Anacortes and Oak Harbor competed and the Anacortes teams placed first and second.
"It's nice to see those middle schoolers get some sailing in," Murphy said.
This is also the first full year since sailing became an official sport of Anacortes High School and Anacortes Middle School.
The team did a great job this year, Murphy said.
The girls, especially, started off the year strong by qualifying for a girls championship at their first meet on Orcas Island.
At that meet, the girls placed third, just one point behind the second-place team. That high placing in the qualifying meet meant they traveled to San Diego in October for the Pacific Coast Interscholastic Sailing Association Girls Championship.
The girls ended up placing 24th out of 28 teams but had a wonderful experience competing with other girls and women in a sport that is primarily dominated by men, Murphy said. That San Diego meet included sailors from all over the country and the U.S. Virgin Islands
"It was really cool to see so many females compete with each other at once and at such a high level," she said.
The Orcas Island and San Diego meets were definitely highlights of the season, senior sailor Kayla Strandberg said. She said she originally joined the sailing team as a freshman because sailing runs in her family and she found the culture of the team to be warm and inviting. She loves sailing, but she loves team bonding and working with fellow sailors more.
She found even more of that this year on Orcas Island, she said. The girls camped out together for the competition.
"It was one of my favorite regattas I've ever been to," she said.
In general, the atmosphere was so supportive and more professional than others where she's competed. There was no hostility on the water and everyone supported each other, she said. She felt closer to her team than she had in the past and in a new way, she said.
"That camaraderie carried down to San Diego," she said. "It was an honor to go."
Strandberg said she felt like San Diego was experience to really showcase her sailing like never before.
"That opportunity to shine was really cool," she said.
There were also so many women skippers, something she hadn't seen.
"I felt really empowered," she said.
While the girls were competing in San Diego, the boys headed to the Cascadia Cup in Seattle. Smoky air limited time on the water, but the boys brought home an 11th-place finish in the Gold division and a 19th-place finish in Silver. Not only were they competing against sailors their own age, but they took on collegiate-level sailors, Murphy said.
One of their competitors was Cassius Tossavainen, who graduated last year from AHS and now competes with Oregon State University.
Also in October, the middle school team headed to Oak Harbor to compete and took third.
The high school kids competed at the Trick or Treat Regatta in Oak Harbor at the end of the month in very windy conditions. There were 14 capsizes over the weekend and none were Anacortes sailors, according to Murphy.
The final big event for the year was the Fall Championships in Willamette, Oregon, Nov. 5-6.
Eleven sailors traveled from Anacortes and had to head out into the water in different boats than they were used to. The team placed 16th in the Gold division and 26th in Silver.
"It was a really good challenge," Strandberg said.
Now, the team will wait until it can pick back up in the spring. The spring season brings with it bigger competitions, Murphy said.
The team size may also grow as sailors sometimes have conflicts with other sports on one of the two seasons, but for the most part, team members take part in both seasons.
"The spring season is usually a lot more competitive," Murphy said.
