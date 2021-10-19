 

As the Anacortes High School Seahawks make their way through the fall season, each team keeps bringing home victory after victory.

The fall sports season has gone very well this year, Athletic Director Erik Titus said. Every team has a majority of wins, many with very few losses.

The cross country girls team has been ranked No. 1 in the state, with the boys trailing just behind. 

The other teams are also earning win after win as the players eye the potential of postseason play, something that hasn’t happened in the state since early 2020.

The teams are also near record-level numbers.

The girls soccer team, for example, has a C Team for the first time in the seven years Titus has been at the district. The football team, too, has the most players it’s had in years, Titus said.

This year, there are 264 young athletes participating in fall sports. That’s about 30 more than average, Titus said.

Part of that growth is due to a large incoming freshman class, he said. Older students are showing up, too, and signing up for sports they’ve never played.

The AHS coaches have a good reputation, and students want to play with them, Titus said. They don’t focus on wins; they focus on providing a good player experience.

“They understand how to connect with kids first,” Titus said.

Superintendent Justin Irish said he is impressed by the players, who are seeing incredible winning streaks.

Student participation in sports is good for mental and physical health, he said.

They have faced 18 months of challenges though the pandemic, as everyone has, and now they can get out and play.

“I’m proud of our coaches, of our teams, of (Seahawks Athletic Booster Association) for their support and, most importantly, I’m proud of our athletes,” he said.

