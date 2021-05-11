The Anacortes High School boys soccer team ended its season with a couple of ties and a loss last week.
The Seahawks ended the season with a 3-5-2 record.
Anacortes 1,
Sedro-Woolley 1
Matthew Rutz gave Anacortes the early lead, putting the ball past Sedro-Woolley keeper Jase Hilsinger in the game’s eighth minute of a late-season clash Monday, May 3.
The Cubs tied the match in the 74th minute when Josiah Vellegas sent a low screamer into the far corner of the net, just past the diving effort of Seahawks goalie Caleb Nelson.
Vellegas and Nelson dueled earlier in the half when Nelson smothered Vellegas’ shot from the penalty spot in the 51st minute to keep the Seahawks in the lead.
Anacortes 2,
Oak Harbor 2
The Anacortes High School boys’ soccer team fell behind early Wednesday, rallied, then saw Oak Harbor score late for a 2-2 finish Wednesday, May 5.
Anacortes’ Lucas Hawkins scored early in the second half to tie the game at 1, then Aiden Pinson scored with 20 minutes left to put the Seahawks ahead.
The Wildcats, however, managed to escape with the tie.
“Our energy was good tonight, and we put in a good team performance,” Anacortes coach Darren Bell said. “Noah Hunter had a terrific game in midfield for us.”
Squalicum 3,
Anacortes 0
The Seahawks were shut out in their season finale Friday, May 7.
