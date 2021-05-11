When Riley Pirkle stepped to the plate in the bottom of the final inning Friday, May 7, her Anacortes High School softball team was down by one run, and there were two girls on base and two outs.
Ari Bickley and Kayleigh Sill had already had base hits, and one was standing on third, the other on first.
“Going up to bat with two outs was a little nerve-wracking,” Pirkle said.
Then, she got her first strike. She stepped into the batter’s box again, swung and sent the ball sailing over the left field wall. A home run meant three more runs for the Seahawks and a 5-3 win over Sehome in their final game of the season.
“It was such a crazy battle,” Pirkle said.
Hitting wasn’t the only success for Pirkle. The junior pitcher also struck out 14 on the mound.
She said she attributes much of the success this year, including hers as a pitcher, to Bickley. The junior stepped up to play catcher this year and did a great job, Pirkle said.
Bickley said she wasn’t the only one to step into a new position this year. A young team meant a lot of players took on new challenges, she said. Bickley only took on the catcher position at first because the girl who was playing the position lost a contact lens during play and couldn’t see well enough to keep going.
Lucky for Bickley, she enjoyed stepping in as catcher and plans to keep catching next year.
She also complimented Pirkle’s pitching.
“Riley’s pitching was outstanding the entire season,” Bickley said.
The game Friday was the second in the row against Sehome for the Anacortes squad, which also beat the team on Wednesday, May 5.
The two wins stand out as one of the highlights from the COVID-19-shortened season, coach Tom Swapp said.
“They were two really good ball games,” he said.
The two wins followed a 12-2 loss to the Lynden Lions on May 3. The softball team ended the season with a 6-8 record.
Only one senior, Trina Hudson, graduates from the young team this year, Swapp said.
Bickley said one of her highlights of the season was when Hudson hit the ball hard to right field with the bases loaded. Hudson and the three girls on base scored on the play.
While there are some juniors, too, sophomores made up a good portion of the team.
They have the passion for the game and skills they need, but they need to keep practicing, Swapp said.
Pirkle agreed.
“This season was a big learning curve for our team,” she said.
COVID-19 completely canceled the 2020 season, so the girls haven’t really played for a couple of years, she said.
“A lack of experience was the biggest challenge this year, but our team made up for that and gained more and more experience as they played,” Pirkle said.
Little things, like not swinging at pitches that are a bit too high, come with experience, something the Seahawks squad didn’t have a ton of this year.
“They played cleaner and cleaner ball as the season went by,” Swapp said.
With only a week or so of practice before games started and then multiple games a week, there wasn’t a lot of time to run drills. Some of the players were seeing things for the first time during games. So they learned on the go and improved every week, Swapp said.
“We were very young at the start of the year, but we grew fast,” he said. “It’s only been seven weeks, but they’ve come a long way.”
Most of the team should be back next year, and Swapp said he is looking forward to next season, which will hopefully be a full season with a strong team.
