Three Anacortes swimmers won events as the Seahawks competed in the final meet before next week’s state competition.
The Seahawks placed third overall at the 2A Bi-District Meet Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14 and 15.
Anacortes had 266 team points. Sammamish won (321) and Liberty placed second (305).
Jacob Erickson, Beau Omdal and Jacob Hoxie each won an individual event.
Erickson won the 50-yard freestyle in 22.60 seconds, Omdal won the 100 butterfly in 52.88 and Hoxie won the 100 breaststroke in 58.28.
The Seahawks’ 200-yard medley relay team of Ryan Horr, Hoxie, Omdal and James Drew placed second in 1:39.53, Hoxie claimed second in the 200-yard individual medley (1:59.63), and Drew placed third in the 50-yard freestyle (22.82).
Horr placed third in the 100-yard backstroke (56.89), and the Seahawks’ 400-yard freestyle relay team of Omdal, Noah Masten, Hoxie and Erickson placed second (3:18.04).
Anacortes diver Jacob Tallering placed third (300.55).
On the first day of competition, Erickson posted top preliminary times twice.
The Seahawks senior posted the fastest time in the 50-yard freestyle at 22.08 seconds. That’s a state-qualifying time, and he hit another in the 100 freestyle (48.41).
Omdal posted the fastest time in the 100 butterfly (53.02), and Jacob Hoxie was best in the 100 breaststroke (58.08).
The Anacortes 400-yard freestyle relay team of Omdal, Noah Masten, Hoxie and Erickson posted the second-fastest time, a state-qualifying 3:18.75. The 200-yard medley team of Horr, Hoxie, Omdal and Drew also placed second with a state-qualifying 1:39.55.
Hoxie was second in the 200-yard individual medley (1:58.98, another state-qualifying time), and Omdal posted his own state-qualifying time in the 500-yard freestyle (4:53.15) to take second.
State is Friday and Saturday in Federal Way.
