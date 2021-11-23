The Anacortes High School volleyball team competed at the 2A state competition this weekend in Yakima and took a sixth-place finish after two wins and two losses.
“My team played their best in all four matches,” Coach Kelsey Swapp said in an email. “Every team at the tournament was tough and we had to play our best and we did. Our goal of getting to state was a great accomplishment because our league/district is tough. We reset our goals after the district tournament. If we weren’t going to win the championship, we at least wanted to place high enough for a trophy.”
They did just that. In their first game, the Seahawks (who finished the regular season and the district tournament 15-6) beat Ephrata 25-18, 25-21, 25-23 Friday. Later that day, the squad lost to Columbia River 25-15, 25-22, 25-13, putting them up against North Kitsap in a loser-out matchup.
A loss would mean the end of the season, and a win would mean a trophy.
The girls beat North Kitsap 25-19, 25-11, 25-15, to make it to the final round, something Swapp said was definitely the highlight of the state tournament.
In its final game, the girls fell to White River 25-23, 31-29, 25-20.
Against Ephrata, Kendyl Flynn had 15 kills, Skyler Whisler nine kills, Kenna Flynn 26 assists, and Ariana Bickley 20 digs.
Against Columbia River, Whisler had 11 kills, Kendyl Flynn nine kills, Kenna Flynn 20 assists, and Bickley 21 digs.
Against North Kitsap, Whisler had 12 kills, Kendyl Flynn nine kills, Kenna Flynn 26 assists and Bickley 27 digs.
Against White River, Kendyl Flynn had 19 kills and 14 digs, Whisler 12 kills and 19 digs, Kenna Flynn 37 assists and 15 digs, Tori Anthony three kills, Bickley 25 digs, and Reese Illston 11 digs.
“I feel like we played really well together,” Bickley, a senior, said. “Our cohesiveness as a team shined through the whole tournament.”
At the beginning of the season, the goal was just to make it to districts. It soon became clear that the team could go further, Bickley said.
The girls weren’t ranked all season, so they knew it would be a tough fight going into state, Swapp said.
“This group of players showed what being a good teammate, playing unselfishly and playing for each other is all about. They truly were so fun to coach all season,” she wrote in her email.
The highlight was seeing “the joy from all the players at state,” Swapp said.
Bickley said when she started as a freshman, she was timid. Her coaches pushed her, and she eventually stepped into the role of the libero, a leadership position.
As she worked to be a positive role model for her team, Bickley said she learned skills that she’ll take with her beyond the volleyball court.
Three seniors graduate this season: Whisler, Bickley and Kenna Flynn.
“They had an amazing season and played so well at the state tournament,” Swapp wrote in her email.
Bickley said she is sending out film now and hopes to play on a college volleyball team. If that doesn’t happen, she said she will play in intramurals.
Swapp said the season’s success was a team effort of awesome players, a great coaching staff and supportive parents.
Looking to next year, Swapp said there is plenty to be excited about.
“I think the underclassmen are already looking forward to next year,” she wrote. “They got to experience the state tournament and know what it is going to take to get to state.”
