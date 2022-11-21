After clinching the No. 6 seed for the 2A District Tournament, the Anacortes High School volleyball team played three games before ending its season.
Those included a 3-0 loss to Archbishop Murphy, a 3-1 win against Bellingham and a 3-0 loss to Squalicum.
The girls ended their season 7-14 overall and 6-10 in conference.
During the district tournament, some of the players hit career match highs, according to head coach Kelsey Swapp.
"Pearl (McFadyen) had 28 assists, Tatum (Swapp) eight kills, Tori (Anthony) 43%, Regan (Hunt) 46% hitting, Colby (Carr) had her best passing and Kendyl (Flynn) had a triple double (21 kills, 12 assists, 16 digs)," Kelsey Swapp wrote in an email.
Kelsey Swapp said she was happy with the season, because her players always "strived to get 1% better each day.
"They didn't stop learning," she said in her email.
The players on the team got along well and had fun, so their chemistry on and off the court stood out as one of the best highlights of the year, she said.
"This group of young ladies were really fun to coach," Kelsey Swapp said in her email. "The season went by so fast and I am bummed it is over already."
Four players will graduate this year, but strong players will help fill the holes they are leaving, Kelsey Swapp said.
"I am already looking forward to next year," she said. "Not going to state this year was a bummer but will also motivate us to keep working hard in the offseason on the court and in the weight room."
