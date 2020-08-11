The Anacortes School District and all other schools in the Northwest Conference decided last week that they will not participate in sports this fall.
The district recently made the move to a fully remote start of the school year.
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association is still offering districts the option of doing some fall sports, but Anacortes High School Athletic Director said he and the other conference directors decided to skip the next season to help keep students safe from COVID-19.
It was a unanimous vote, Titus said in an email.
The WIAA last month moved girls swim and dive season to the spring, along with football, girls soccer and volleyball.
The first season of the year, starting Sept. 7, is only for those schools that want to participate in cross country, slowpitch softball, golf and tennis. They are alternative seasons, with other options later in the year for schools like Anacortes that want to hold off. The final state competitions for all those sports will either be in May or June.
The second season includes basketball, wrestling and girls bowling and runs Dec. 27 through Feb. 27.
Football practices will start Feb. 17 and the rest of the third season of sports, volleyball, girls swim and dive, cross country, girls soccer, start March 1. The end of that season will be May 1.
The fourth season will consist of track, golf, baseball, fastpitch softball and boys soccer. It will run from April 26 to June 26.
All sports are limited to about 70% of the games or meets they normally schedule.
