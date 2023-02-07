Anacortes High School bowler Emily Cox placed 39th at the state tournament Friday, Feb. 3.
The junior scored 676 at the tournament over six games. Her top score was a 124 in her first game.
Cox and teammate Trinity Ericksen, who served as an alternate at the tournament, received a big send-off from their fellow students at Anacortes High School.
Cox is the first AHS bowler to compete at state since 2018.
Thursday, Feb. 3, more than 100 students and community members waved pompoms and held up signs wishing Cox and Ericksen the best at state.
Cox said she was pleased with how the state tournament went, even if her top score was much less than the personal best of 161 she set during the season. All six of her games came in above 100 points, which was her goal.
She said the experience of being at state and having fun with her coach and roommate was definitely the highlight of the experience. She also said she's a little sore from bowling so much.
At the 1A/2A level, where Cox competed, there were eight teams of five plus 20 individuals, coach Teresa Syms said in an email. That's 60 people, and Cox fought hard for her spot, she said.
"It was a great experience," Syms wrote. "(Cox) and (Ericksen) were able to see all of the different athletes and it was inspiring for them to be motivated to make it as a team next year."
Cox definitely plans to be a part of the bowling team again next year.
