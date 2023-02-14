Heading into the district tournament, the Anacortes High School boys basketball team started off at the top spot.
Despite a loss to league rivals Lynden, Anacortes went into the tournament with a better record than any other team, including Lynden.
With a 14-1 conference record, the squad earned its No. 1 seed, finalized with a matchup Feb. 4 with Oak Harbor.
"It's a huge accomplishment in this league," Coach Brett Senff said.
This region has some of the top basketball teams in the state, he said. So earning a top spot is already a big thing.
Heading into the district tournament, the Seahawks earned a win in their first game. The team beat the Archbishop Murphy Wildcats on Saturday, Feb. 11, with a score of 79-48.
Anacortes' Davis Fogle scored 29 points, while John-Fritz Von Hagel and Gabe Eilertsen each finished with 11.
Anacortes, which is 19-2 overall, faced Lakewood in a tournament semifinal Tuesday. Results were not available at press time and will be updated at goanacortes.com. A win in Tuesday's game means Anacortes will place in the top two teams in the district and will move on to state. A loss means Anacortes would have to win its next two games to make it to the state tournament.
As they move forward, team members say they aren't looking at records or the numbers when it comes to wins and losses.
"We are taking every game one at a time," senior Gabe Eilertson said. "We are ready for whatever is in front of us."
The players have dubbed themselves "every day guys," this year, Senff said.
That means they push to get better every day," he said.
Eilertson is one of six seniors on the team, which also has some good juniors and sophomores, Senff said.
"At the start of the season, we knew we were going to be a deep team, we just didn't know how deep," he said.
The challenge was figuring out which players to play in what position, something that's still shifting, he said.
While there are some strong upperclassmen, the sophomores also came in ready to play, he said.
In his first year on the varsity team, Fogle has been a standout, scoring the most points in many games.
"He's very, very talented and elevates all of our games," Senff said.
Another factor at play this season is the desire to win, the coach said. The team made it to the district tournament last year, but lost its first two games to end the season.
"There is a hunger from last season with how it ended," he said.
Because of that, the team has slowed down its practices to do things right, he said.
"We are repeating things and trying to make sure we have it right," he said.
Whether or not the team manages to compete at state this year, the future of Anacortes basketball is very bright, Senff said.
The junior varsity team went 20-0 this year, and the C team went 14-2. With varsity's two losses, that's only four for the entire boys basketball program this year, Senff said.
"It definitely looks good," he said.
The varsity squad saw some highlights, but maybe none as good as the rivalry Tiger-Hawk game against Burlington-Edison, Hayes said.
This year, Anacortes won at home with a score of 69-40.
"That meant a lot," Hayes said. "There was a lot of hype."
Von Hagel said he couldn't point to one specific season highlight, but said the team really came together as a family this year, contributing to its success.
