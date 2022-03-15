As high school spring sports get back to normal two years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the athletes, like those on the Anacortes High School baseball team, are looking forward to a good season.
“Our league is always the toughest league in the state, so every week there are plenty of challenges,” head coach Pat Swapp wrote in an email. “It just feels good right now to be back to normal. It’s hard to believe that spring sports haven’t had a normal season since 2019.”
He said that the baseball team has good chances this year, with a blend of experienced leads and younger kids, “all of whom have pretty good, positive energy.”
Some key returners are Erik Dotzauer, Jake Schuh, Jacob Hayers and Staely Moore. Key newcomers are Riley Mitchell, Gabe Bryant, Rex Larson, Carson Portz, Tobi Billow and Evan Baldwin.
There will be challenges, Swapp said in the email.
“It might take a while to figure out what our lineup is,” he wrote. “We have a lot of kids with very similar skill sets. At some point we will need to determine who plays defense and throws strikes well enough to consistently give us a chance to win.”
Spring sports haven’t seen post-season play since 2019, and Swapp said the team is looking forward to the playoffs this year.
