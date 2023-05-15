After a season full of wins, the Anacortes High School baseball team couldn't quite keep the momentum going and finished its season with a loss in the district tournament May 13.
The top-seeded team fell short to the Sedro-Woolley Cubs, losing 5-0.
Anacortes finishes its season 17-6.
"We had a great season until the last two games," Coach Pat Swapp said in an email. "We were extremely consistent in the way we approached every practice and game – great focus and energy consistently, and that is largely due to having outstanding leaders amongst our players. It was a great team to coach and an outstanding group of kids and players."
The team's final two losses were part of only three losses since April 3.
"We were league champs, and even though the post-season didn't go the way we expected, that league championship is something that we'll always have," Swapp said in his email.
A season highlight was when the Seahawks hosted Mount Vernon, according to seniors Staely Moore and Jacob Hayes.
Moore pitched a no-hitter and there, under the home lights, the win meant a league title, Hayes said.
"I'm really proud of this team and how we did this season, he said.
Over the off-season, Swapp said he will look at those last couple of games to determine what wrong. The team didn't score runs in either game, which is unusual during the regular season. He said he will reflect on what he needs to change about the team's process moving forward to help the athletes find their best chance of success.
Moore said he had no doubt the team will find that success.
"What I want people to know about Anacortes baseball is that you will get the best fans, facilities and coaches in the state," he said in his email. "You are being led by Pat Swapp, who is the best coach around. And he is fully committed to making his players better on and off of the field."
Some things the team worked on this year that led to success was scoring when runners were in scoring position, Moore said.
"Something we worked a lot on off of the field this year was our commitment to our team and teammates, and making sure we were making decisions with the success of the team in mind as opposed to the success of our selves," he said in an email.
Hayes said the team's biggest challenge was keeping focus on the game. It can be easy for focus to drift when things go wrong, but keeping their mind on the game is how players do well, he said.
"All nine guys need to be locked in and ready for the pitch, with no negative stuff on their mind," he said. "It's hard to beat a team with that mindset."
Moore and Hayes also talked about the individual challenges that come with the sport.
"I play baseball because I love being able to directly compete with the guy across from me, that is also why I love to pitch is because you are able to truly compete every single play, and every single pitch matters," Moore wrote in his email. "I also love being able to work, and come together with my teammates, and seeing how that work pays off over the course of a season."
When a player gets up to bat, it doesn't matter what has happened at the previous at-bats, Hayes said. The player has to take everything as a new challenge.
"Five phenomenal seniors" will graduate this year, Swapp said.
"We have a lot of good players in our program," he wrote. "We will for sure miss our seniors, but we have a lot of good kids in our (junior varsity) program, and several good players on varsity that didn't get a ton of playing time this year because of our depth."
Both Moore and Hayes said Anacortes has been an exceptional team.
"It has been an absolute honor being able to be a part of this program for the past four years," Moore wrote. "Anacortes baseball has given me some of the best memories of my life and taught me so many valuable lessons."
Hayes said he is grateful to this team and to Anacortes, which is a great community for sports.
"It was an honor to put the uniform on every time and to play at a place like Daniels, these facilities we have thanks to our community," he said. "It's truly special and I'll forever be grateful."
Next year, Hayes committed to play baseball for Asuza Pacific University, and Moore committed to play at Bellevue College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.