The Northwest 2A District Tournament semifinal game saw the top-seeded Anacortes High School boys basketball team edge the Lakewood Cougars 52-49.
Anacortes (20-2) will play for the district championship at 7:15 p.m. Saturday against No. 3 seeded Sehome (18-3) at Mount Vernon High School. Both squads have punched their ticket into the regional round of the state tournament.
"Lakewood is one of those programs that you know you are in for a battle whenever you play each other," Anacortes coach Brett Senff said. "They are coached well, they play hard, and they always have a game plan that makes it tough for whoever they play."
Davis Fogle led the Seahawks with 16 points, 10 below his season average, while being the heightened focus of the Lakewood defense. John-Fritz Von Hagel and Jacob Hayes scored 13 points apiece.
"Davis had two guys guarding him all night long and made a lot of the right plays at the right time," Senff said. "Jacob had his work cut out for him as there were bodies collapsing in on him when he had the ball."
The entire squad's efforts impressed the coach.
"Our boys were resilient," Senff added. "They battled through Lakewood runs, rebounded tenaciously and came away with a victory.
"Great team win, good battle between two of the top programs in the Northwest Conference."
