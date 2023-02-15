The Northwest 2A District Tournament semifinal game saw the top-seeded Anacortes High School boys basketball team edge the Lakewood Cougars 52-49.

Anacortes (20-2) will play for the district championship at 7:15 p.m. Saturday against No. 3 seeded Sehome (18-3) at Mount Vernon High School. Both squads have punched their ticket into the regional round of the state tournament.


