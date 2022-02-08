The Anacortes High School boys basketball team lost its footing a few times this year, facing a series of tough opponents that meant a losing streak.
“We went through a rough patch,” head coach Brett Senff said.
After they broke through the losing streak, though, the team found their stride and started working together in a big way, Senff said.
Heading into the post-season, they’ve won five in a row.
”Even after battling through injuries and COVID, they have come together and learned to play the Anacortes way,” he said.
That means being unselfish when playing, playing basketball with passion and leaving it all on the court, he said.
“When you put in the hard work, you are rewarded,” he said. “You earn your playing time. When you all play together, good things happen.”
The Seahawks beat Squalicum Tuesday, Feb. 1, with a score of 62-43.
Jacob Hayes led the Seahawks in scoring with 16 points while Braden Thomas chipped in 15 points.
“Hayes and Thomas were good on the offensive end, and I thought Connor Barton and Jase Frydenlund were the spark we needed on defense,” Senff said after the game.
Then, the Anacortes team beat Oak Harbor 57-48 Thursday, Feb. 3.
“The boys finished the regular season on a good note against a good team,” Senff told Skagit Publishing at the time. “Oak Harbor has much improved and it was a battle.”
A 4- to 5-minute stretch in the fourth quarter was the difference in the game, he said.
The Wildcats had trouble containing Thomas, who nailed seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points. Hayes added 13.
District play starts Friday.
The Seahawk squad has four seniors on it this year: guard Connor Barton, guard Cameron Berow, guard Coleton Smith and center Eli Hankey.
The win against Sedro-Woolley that ended the losing streak was definitely a season highlight, the boys said.
“It got us back into the rhythm,” Barton said.
Hankey said the players had to find out where they fit best on the team.
Berow said the team had to find the right chemistry to make it all work.
“When it came together, we started to see results based on that,” he said.
Team support and working together is what sets the Anacortes program apart, Barton said.
The Anacortes way means hard work, putting in 100% effort and playing with a fiery passion all the time, he said.
“Win or lose, we give it our all,” he said.
The team graduates four players this year. There are six juniors, two sophomores and two freshmen on the varsity squad this year. Next year, there will be some strong seniors, and the team will be looking to build the program for future years.
