Anacortes High School boys basketball team stumbles in first round of state tournament By Skagit Publishing staff Feb 26, 2023 The Anacortes High School Seahawks boys basketball team fell in a regional round game of the Class 2A State Tournament on Feb. 25.The team lost to the Prosser Mustangs 74-68.The second-seeded Seahawks (21-3) now advance to a loser-out state tournament game at against 10th-seeded Enumclaw (21-3) at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.A win would mean the team will face the No. 1 seeded Pullman Thursday.Find updates at goanacortes.com."It wasn't the Seahawks' day today," Anacortes coach Brett Senff said. "We were a step behind all game. Prosser is a very good team and we did not do the things to beat a good team today."Against Prosser, Anacortes' Davis Fogle had 21 points and Jacob Hayes 16.
